The Mid-American Conference, which includes Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan, will delay the start of its fall Olympic sport competitions to Sept. 3, the league announced on Thursday.

The decision will affect field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country, and applies to exhibition and non-conference games.

The delay aligns with the league’s scheduled start of the football season and will allow all fall sports to begin at the same time.

“The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline,” the MAC said in a press release.

League members will determine whether to reschedule any non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start.

In addition to CMU, EMU and WMU, there are nine other schools in the MAC: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio and Toledo.

