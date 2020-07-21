Western Michigan football has canceled its season opener.

The Broncos were scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 4, at home against Stony Brook, but the Colonial Athletic Association recently axed its fall sports season. The CAA gave each of its members schools the opportunity to pursue their own football seasons, but Stony Brook decided not to.

WMU coach Tim Lester (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

Stony Brook was a replacement game for WMU when its original opening opponent, Colgate, saw its season canceled by the Patriot League amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WMU announced no plans to find another opponent.

“As a result of the CAA’s decision, our 2020 season opener will not be played as previously scheduled,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement Tuesday. “As the Mid-American Conference stated so well last week, we will continue with all due caution for the health and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and others involved as well as following the guidance of the MAC’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel, Council of Presidents and the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.”

WMU's other three nonconference games are at Cincinnati and Notre Dame and home against Syracuse. None of those teams' leagues (Notre Dame is independent) has taken the step that the Big Ten recently announced, in going to conference games only.

The Big Ten's decision cost Central Michigan games against Nebraska and Northwestern.

WMU ticket information and seating and tailgating policies for 2020 remain undecided.

