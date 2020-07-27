Big Ten football breakout candidates for 2020
Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, including Michigan State's Julian Barnett (pictured here), compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, including Michigan State’s Julian Barnett (pictured here), compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Carlos Osorio, AP
Illinois – Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR: After transferring from Southern Cal following his sophomore season, Imatorbhebhe provided an immediate spark for the Illini offense, catching 33 passes for 634 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Michigan State fans remember his four receptions for a career-high 178 yards, including a career-long 83-yard touchdown in a stunning comeback win for Illinois.
Indiana – Michael Penix, QB: He appeared in only six games last season as a redshirt freshman because of injuries, but when he was healthy, he gave a glimpse of what is to come. Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns while compiling a 157.56 pass-efficiency rating. He also ran for 118 yards on 22 attempts while adding a pair of touchdown runs for a Hoosiers team ready to move up in the standings.
Iowa – Tyler Goodson, RB: Goodson overcame some inconsistency early on as a true freshman but closed the season as the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Hawkeyes. He gained 638 yards on the ground in 2019 while scoring five touchdowns, and he proved to be effective in the passing game, as well, catching 24 passes for 166 yards. He scored a touchdown in each of the final four games last season, building plenty of momentum heading into his sophomore season.
Maryland – Nick Cross, S: After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season as a true freshman, Cross will be counted on to be a big part of the rebuild for the Terrapins. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Cross had 45 tackles in 2019 and led the team with two interceptions and five pass breakups.
Michigan – Dax Hill, S: The rising sophomore was a five-star recruit coming out of Oklahoma, who has great speed and instincts. Named the team’s defensive rookie of the year last fall, Hill played in every game and made three starts, including the final two games against Ohio State and Alabama in the bowl. He finished the year with 36 tackles, including three for loss. Hill had an interception, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Michigan State – Julian Barnett, CB: After playing wide receiver last season as a true freshman, the Belleville native is flipping back to defense after coming to Michigan State as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Barnett is highly skilled and could be the next great MSU corner while still possessing the ability to take some snaps on offense, making him a critical piece to the Spartans’ game plan.
Minnesota – Mohamed Ibrahim, RB: After rushing for more than 1,100 yards as a freshman, Ibrahim saw his production drop last season as Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks returned healthy. That duo is gone, though, and Ibrahim should revert back to the level he was two seasons ago as P.J. Fleck continues to build momentum in Minneapolis.
Nebraska – Dedrick Mills, RB: The former junior college transfer had a solid first season in Lincoln, running for 745 yards on 143 carries while adding 10 touchdowns. He was particularly strong late in the season, highlighted by a 17-carry, 188-yard outing against Wisconsin when he also scored a touchdown. It was the sort of production the Huskers will need in 2020 to get into contention in the West.
Northwestern – Drake Anderson, RB: With injuries slowing Isaiah Bowser last season, Anderson took advantage as a redshirt freshman, leading the Wildcats with 634 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. Northwestern’s offense is counting on a bounce-back from a miserable 2019 and Anderson could be a big part of the rebound.
Ohio State – Zach Harrison, DE: One of the top recruits in the nation in 2019, Harrison quickly proved to be a difference maker as a freshman. He played in all 14 games and had five tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Over the final five games, Harrison had 13 tackles and is primed to take over for All-American Chase Young.
Penn State – Journey Brown, RB: Entering his redshirt junior season, Brown is in position to be the next great Nittany Lions running back. He had a solid sophomore season, starting 10 games while running for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, it was his play in the Cotton Bowl that turned heads as Brown ran for a PSU bowl-record 202 yards against Memphis and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Purdue – David Bell, WR: The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American, Bell had what might already be declared a breakout in 2019 as he caught 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. Whether those numbers are matched or exceeded in 2020 remains to be seen as the Boilermakers welcome back Rondale Moore, providing a chance for one heck of a 1-2 punch in the passing game.
Rutgers – Isaih Pacheco, RB: One of the few bright spots last season for the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco finished his sophomore season with 729 rushing yards on 169 carries and seven touchdowns. Four of his touchdowns came in a win over Massachusetts, making him one of 18 players nationally to rush for four touchdowns in a game during the regular season.
Wisconsin – Nakia Watson, RB: With Heisman finalist Jonathan Taylor off to the NFL, the opportunity is there for the next great Badgers running back to take over. Watson got his share of work as a redshirt freshman, running for 331 yards on 74 carries with a pair of touchdowns. The job won’t be handed to him, but behind a typically good offensive line, Watson will have a good shot to emerge.
    Plans for the 2020 college football season – if it is played – should start coming into focus this week.

    They will trickle down from the top of major college football, with Power Five conferences putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

    The Power Five commissioners talked a lot in the spring about the importance of collaboration and trying to launch the season together, with all of the Football Bowl Subdivision acting in unison. The way things are heading, that appears to be out the window.

    More: Former Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison commits to Grand Valley State

    Here’s where each conference stands with the first scheduled college football games about a month away.

    ACC

    The ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. The headline-grabber is that Notre Dame, which normally plays five or six ACC teams per season, could be a full conference member for this season. The Fighting Irish have never played in a football conference before. That still needs to be worked out and other models are still being considered, including one with eight conference games and one nonconference.

    Big Ten

    The first conference to announce it would play only conference games. The assumption/speculation has been that the Big Ten would add another game to its existing nine-game schedule to get to 10 and have that in place before the end of July, but the conference has been typically coy about when it will reveal its plans.

    Big 12

    The Big 12 has been the conference most publicly determined to try to play all its games. The president of Texas Tech made that clear in an interview with the Austin American-Stateman last week. And instead of delaying the start of the season, the Big 12 is taking the opposite approach, moving the start up to create more open dates for potential makeup games. Kansas has scheduled Southern Illinois (a replacement for another Football Championship Subdivision school) for Aug. 29. Oklahoma also pushed its game against Missouri State to the so-called Week Zero. There have been reports that TCU will play on Aug. 29 against UNLV in the first game at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas. Both the Horned Frogs and Rebels had games against California canceled when the Pac-12 scrapped nonconference games.

    Pac-12

    The Pac-12 went conference-only a couple of days after the Big Ten, but it said it would deliver a new schedule by July 31. The San Jose Mercury News reported last week the Pac-12 is expected to go with 10 games and start on Sept. 19. That kickoff date could be moved back as far as Oct. 3 if state restrictions enacted to stem spikes in COVID-19 cases force Pac-12 teams to delay the start of preseason practice.

    SEC

    SEC athletic directors left an in-person meeting with Commissioner Greg Sankey in Birmingham, Alabama, a couple of weeks ago with a few scheduling models on the table. Conference-only games never made sense for the SEC (or the ACC and Big 12). Why prevent Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina from playing in-state ACC rivals? Auburn also is scheduled to play North Carolina from the ACC in Atlanta. The SEC could add a conference game to its eight-game slate. There has also been talk within the league of letting teams play as many nonconference games as they can to try to get as close as possible to a full 12-game season. The SEC’s final decision could linger into next week.

    Group of Five

    It is not entirely fair to lump the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt together, but the fact is all are at the mercy of the Power Five in some way.

    “We’re paying close attention to what the (autonomy) five are doing,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco told Yahoo! Sports last week. “We don’t have any illusions, they drive the train here.”

    The Big Ten and Pac-12 already have left holes all over Group of Five schedules and potentially in budgets. Many of those canceled nonconference games came with big paydays for the smaller schools. The MAC lost 11 games against Big Ten teams. The Mountain West is out 13 games, some of them home games, because of the Pac-12’s decision.

    With the ACC heading toward dropping most of its nonconference schedule, a bunch more Group of Five teams are going to be out of luck. Big 12 and SEC teams might fill a few holes, but most likely they will have to turn to each other and FCS schools if they want to play more than conference games. Same goes for the independents not named Notre Dame such as BYU.

    But is it worth it? Playing just conference games could save a bunch on travel costs. Those buy games against Power Five teams often fund a big chunk of the rest of the season. If that goes away, some Group of Five schools might not be able to afford to play a full schedule. Same goes for FCS.

