Oakland University men's basketball has added a fourth Power Five opponent and a fifth marquee foe to its daunting 2020 schedule.

Oakland will travel to Oklahoma State of the Big 12 for a game Sunday, Dec. 6, in what is scheduled be the first of a three-game, three-year series between the schools.

Greg Kampe (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Oklahoma State also will host Oakland in 2021, before Oklahoma State makes a visit to Oakland's O'Rena in Rochster in 2022. Those dates haven't yet been determined.

Oakland will net $75,000 cash over the first two years, plus the cost of hotel rooms. These will be the first meetings between the two schools, and this season's game will be Oakland's 13th all-time against an opponent from the Big 12.

Also on Oakland's nonconference schedule: a trip to Ohio State for the season opener Nov. 11, a game at Michigan State either Nov. 13, 14 or 15, a visit to Xavier on Dec. 2 and a game at Michigan on Dec. 21. Oakland had discussions about adding another Big Ten opponent, but those talks fell through.

Still, it's a mighty impressive nonconference slate, assuming the early part of the college basketball season still will be played, amid COVID-19. That, of course, remains a huge question mark.

Oakland, coached by Greg Kampe, was 14-19 and 8-10 Horizon League last season.

Oklahoma State, coached by Mike Boynton, was 18-14 and 7-11 in the Big 12.

