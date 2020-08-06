If there's a college football season, Michigan will open it ranked No. 15 in the country in at least one preseason poll.
The coaches poll was unveiled Thursday, with Clemson leading the way, collecting 38 of 65 first-place votes to outpace No. 2 Ohio State (17 first-place votes).
Michigan, coming off a 9-4 season, is the fourth-highest Big Ten team ranked, following the Buckeyes, Penn State (No. 7) and Wisconsin (No. 12). Minnesota (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 23) also are in the rankings.
Michigan State, under new head coach Mel Tucker, is unranked and did not receive any points from voters.
The Wolverines will break in a new starting quarterback with a 10-game schedule released by the Big Ten on Wednesday. Michigan opens Sept. 5 at home against Purdue.
Coaches top 25 poll
1. Clemson, 1,589 points (38 first-place votes)
2 . Ohio State, 1,555 (17)
3 . Alabama, 1,495 (4)
4. Georgia, 1,345
5. LSU, 1,330 (6)
6. Oklahoma, 1,315
7. Penn State, 1,199
8. Florida, 1,176
9. Oregon, 1,164
10. Notre Dame, 1,012
11. Auburn, 898
12. Wisconsin, 887
13. Texas A&M, 807
14. Texas, 703
15. Michigan, 687
16. Oklahoma State, 524
17. USC, 521
18. Minnesota, 494
19. North Carolina, 415
20. Utah, 241
21. Central Florida, 232
22. Cincinnati, 229
23. Iowa, 204
24. Virginia Tech, 143
25. Iowa State, 135
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
