If there's a college football season, Michigan will open it ranked No. 15 in the country in at least one preseason poll.

The coaches poll was unveiled Thursday, with Clemson leading the way, collecting 38 of 65 first-place votes to outpace No. 2 Ohio State (17 first-place votes).

Nico Collins (4) and his Michigan teammates are ranked No. 15 in the coaches preseason poll. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Michigan, coming off a 9-4 season, is the fourth-highest Big Ten team ranked, following the Buckeyes, Penn State (No. 7) and Wisconsin (No. 12). Minnesota (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 23) also are in the rankings.

Michigan State, under new head coach Mel Tucker, is unranked and did not receive any points from voters.

The Wolverines will break in a new starting quarterback with a 10-game schedule released by the Big Ten on Wednesday. Michigan opens Sept. 5 at home against Purdue.

Coaches top 25 poll

1. Clemson, 1,589 points (38 first-place votes)

2 . Ohio State, 1,555 (17)

3 . Alabama, 1,495 (4)

4. Georgia, 1,345

5. LSU, 1,330 (6)

6. Oklahoma, 1,315

7. Penn State, 1,199

8. Florida, 1,176

9. Oregon, 1,164

10. Notre Dame, 1,012

11. Auburn, 898

12. Wisconsin, 887

13. Texas A&M, 807

14. Texas, 703

15. Michigan, 687

16. Oklahoma State, 524

17. USC, 521

18. Minnesota, 494

19. North Carolina, 415

20. Utah, 241

21. Central Florida, 232

22. Cincinnati, 229

23. Iowa, 204

24. Virginia Tech, 143

25. Iowa State, 135

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.