Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

The ACC released its revised 2020 football schedule on Thursday and Notre Dame’s one nonconference game is against Western Michigan.

The Fighting Irish and Broncos will meet Sept. 19 in South Bend, Ind.; game time has not been determined.

Last week, it was announced that Notre Dame would play a 10-game ACC schedule this season, and that all ACC teams would play one nonconference game.

Only Clemson and North Carolina have not determined nonconference opponents. All other ACC nonconference foes are listed below.

Notre Dame schedule

Sept. 12, Duke

Sept. 19, Western Michigan

Sept. 26, at Wake Forest

Oct. 10, Florida State

Oct. 17, Louisville

Oct. 24, at Pitt

Oct. 31, at Georgia Tech

Nov. 7, Clemson

Nov. 14, at Boston College

Nov. 27, at North Carolina (Fri.)

Dec. 5, Syracuse

ACC nonconference opponents

Boston College: Ohio, Sept. 12

Clemson: TBA, Sept. 19

Duke: Charlotte, Oct. 31

Florida State: Samford, Sept. 19

Georgia Tech: UCF, Sept. 19

Louisville: Western Kentucky, Sept. 12

Miami: UAB, Sept. 10.

North Carolina, TBD, Sept. 19

Notre Dame: Western Michigan, Sept. 19

N.C. State: Liberty, Nov. 21

Pitt: Miami (Ohio), Sept. 12

Syracuse: Liberty, Oct. 17

Virginia: VMI, Sept. 11

Virginia Tech: Liberty, Nov. 7

Wake Forest: Old Dominion, Oct. 9