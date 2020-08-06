The ACC released its revised 2020 football schedule on Thursday and Notre Dame’s one nonconference game is against Western Michigan.
The Fighting Irish and Broncos will meet Sept. 19 in South Bend, Ind.; game time has not been determined.
Last week, it was announced that Notre Dame would play a 10-game ACC schedule this season, and that all ACC teams would play one nonconference game.
Only Clemson and North Carolina have not determined nonconference opponents. All other ACC nonconference foes are listed below.
Notre Dame schedule
Sept. 12, Duke
Sept. 19, Western Michigan
Sept. 26, at Wake Forest
Oct. 10, Florida State
Oct. 17, Louisville
Oct. 24, at Pitt
Oct. 31, at Georgia Tech
Nov. 7, Clemson
Nov. 14, at Boston College
Nov. 27, at North Carolina (Fri.)
Dec. 5, Syracuse
ACC nonconference opponents
Boston College: Ohio, Sept. 12
Clemson: TBA, Sept. 19
Duke: Charlotte, Oct. 31
Florida State: Samford, Sept. 19
Georgia Tech: UCF, Sept. 19
Louisville: Western Kentucky, Sept. 12
Miami: UAB, Sept. 10.
North Carolina, TBD, Sept. 19
Notre Dame: Western Michigan, Sept. 19
N.C. State: Liberty, Nov. 21
Pitt: Miami (Ohio), Sept. 12
Syracuse: Liberty, Oct. 17
Virginia: VMI, Sept. 11
Virginia Tech: Liberty, Nov. 7
Wake Forest: Old Dominion, Oct. 9
