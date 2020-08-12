GLIAC postpones all sports competitions until at least January

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is pressing the pause button.

The conference announced Wednesday that it is putting all sports competitions on hold until at least January 2021, following a unanimous vote of the league’s Council of Presidents.

The GLIAC, which competes in Division II of the NCAA, includes eight schools in Michigan: Wayne State, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Northwood and Saginaw Valley State.

The decision comes after several Division I leagues, including the Mid-American Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 opted to suspend their sports seasons, with hopes of moving fall sports to the spring. The suspension impacts football, volleyball, cross country, golf and tennis.

In addition, the domino effect is pushing back the start of winter sports, such as basketball, swimming and diving, fencing and women’s indoor track. Athletes still will able to practice, but there will be no competitions.

Last season, Wayne State’s football team went 8-3 and had its best showing since going 12-4 and reaching the 2011 Division II championship game. They’ll have to wait before they can pick up where they left off.

“I know this decision is disappointing to not just our student-athletes but our coaches, staff and community who look forward each year to the excitement and spontaneity of Warrior athletics,” Wayne State University athletic director Rob Fournier said in a statement. “For many the 'routine' of college athletics is a source of pride, inspiration and motivation. We will continue to build on those aspirational goals and prepare for the hopeful opportunity of the promise of each spring.

"We still have many issues to resolve going forward — what those fall seasons look like in the winter/spring and how best to prepare for a modified calendar. However just like when our student-athletes and our coaches adjusted last spring when the season was abruptly canceled, we responded with a tremendous academic semester that resulted in a 3.43 term GPA for all student-athletes and the individual team 'low' at 3.17, this too presents a like opportunity on which we will build. Athletics is resiliency and determination … much like life. We will be ready for this challenge … and the next."

Wayne State continues its daily screening of its athletes, along with testing and education programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school will continue to work to figure out answers to questions around eligibility and possibly resuming the season in the spring.

