Horizon League is latest to cancel fall sports

The Horizon League doesn’t sponsor football, but the mid-major conference still has called off fall sports amid the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Oakland and Detroit Mercy are Horizon League members.

"Ultimately we determined the potential risks of competing and contracting the virus is too significant to overcome," Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels said. "We are deeply disappointed for the student-athletes who have sacrificed so much to prepare for practice and competition this fall. Everyone in Calihan Hall is very sad we could not provide the student-athletes the opportunity to compete in the fall. We are 100% focused on supporting the health and safety and academic success of our student-athletes.

"Detroit Mercy athletics has the responsibility to understand and accept the issues associated with the virus and continue to take all the necessary steps and precautions to do everything in a safe manner."

Oakland athletic director Steve Waterfield wasn't immediately available for comment.

Sports affected for the 12-school league include volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and the fall portion of men’s and women’s golf and tennis, as well as softball and baseball.

In a statement, the Horizon League said a decision on whether to move fall sports to the spring will be determined at a later date. Decisions about training, practice and recruiting "in accordance with NCAA regulations, state and institutional guidelines" will be left to each individual school, the league announced.

"We know we eventually have to have conversations about the winter sports," Vowels said, citing men's and women's basketball. "I remain hopeful, as we get into the winter months, the COVID-19 numbers go down, tests emerge that are improved and we can move quicker on decisions regarding winter and spring sports competition. We may have a different view and handle on the pandemic as we move into the late October and November time frame.

"Although decisions still need to be made on other sports, I would like to think that we can figure out a way to allow those sports to have a season."

The announcement means all fall Division I sports in Michigan are postponed. The Mid-American Conference was the first FBS conference to postpone fall sports, followed by the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West.

