CMU women's hoops adds ex-Duke, Texas coach, Michigan native Gail Goestenkors to staff

Heather Oesterle succeeded a legend as Central Michigan's head women's basketball coach.

Now, Oesterle has added another to her staff.

Gail Goestenkors, who has made 18 NCAA Tournaments as a head coach, including four Final Fours and two national championship games as head coach at Duke, is coming home to Michigan to be Central's associate head coach.

Goestenkors and Oesterle both confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday. Goestenkors will earn about $85,000 annually, athletic director Michael Alford said.

"So excited," Oesterle wrote on Twitter. "HUGE addition."

Goestenkors, 57, is a Waterford native and a Saginaw Valley State alum who spent 15 seasons as head coach at Duke, making the NCAA Tournament 13 times. She took Duke to the national-championship game twice, in 1999 and 2006, and was a seven-time ACC coach of the year and two-time national coach of the year. She was 396-99 at Duke before leaving after the 2006-07 season, to take the top job at Texas.

At Texas, Goestenkors made five more NCAA Tournaments in five seasons, but never made it past the second round and stepped down after the team went 18-14 in 2011-12.

She then turned to the WNBA, as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2014 and the Indiana Fever in 2015.

This move marks her return to the college game.

There were rumblings Goestenkors would be a candidate to again become head coach at Duke, back in July, but she was not granted an interview. Duke was looking to replace long-time coach Joanne P. McCallie, who actually left Michigan State to take over for Goestenkors at Duke in 2007.

Goestenkors also was an assistant for Team USA teams that won gold in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

Oesterle took over this past season for Sue Guevara, who retired after leading the Chippewas to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run in 2018. CMU was 23-7 and 16-2 in the Mid-American Conference in Oesterle's first year, the Chippewas winning the MAC regular-season title but losing in their first game in a MAC tournament that eventually was canceled because of COVID-19. Even had the MAC tournament been completed, Central was considered a near-lock for an at-large bid; with the MAC tournament canceled, it was given the league's automatic bid, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

