AP preseason All-America team includes 23 players who won't play in fall

Ralph D. Russo

Associated Press

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first team who are not slated to play this fall.

The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.

The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season. Twelve second-team All-Americans will also not play in the fall, including quarterback Justin Fields from defending Big Ten champion and preseason No. 2 Ohio State.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have decided to try to play football in the second semester. As of now, Fields has given no indication that he won’t be with the Buckeyes if they do. Same goes for Sewell, the Outland Trophy winner and potential top-five NFL draft pick, and Oregon teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux, a sophomore defensive end.

More: Michigan No. 16 in preseason AP college football poll, but it will be short-lived

Parsons is among a handful of stars who have said they are gone for good, opting out of the season to concentrate on preparing for the draft. Along with Parsons, Purdue’s Rondale Moore, selected as an all-purpose player, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman were first-team All-America opt outs.

The All-Americans who will play this season include Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

First team

(x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season)

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson

Running backs: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson

Tackles: x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

Guards: x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee

Center: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

Tight end: x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State

Receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

All-purpose player: y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue

Kicker: x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa

DEFENSE

Ends: x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami

Tackles: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt

Linebackers: y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State

Safeties: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse

Punter: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky

Second team

OFFENSE

Quarterback: x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State

Running backs: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis

Tackles: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin

Guards: x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California

Center: x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa

Tight end: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

Receivers: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota

All-purpose player: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama

Kicker: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma

DEFENSE

Ends: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami

Tackles: y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington

Linebackers: Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech

Safeties: x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

Punter: x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers