EMU notes: Ex-Eagle Andrew Wylie motivated to reclaim starting job with Chiefs

Art Brooks

Special to The Detroit News

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Andrew Wylie, a former offensive lineman for Eastern Michigan, got his Super Bowl ring Tuesday.

Now he wants to stay healthy all the way to contribute to earn another one.

Midland High's Wylie, who had been a starter, left the Week 15 game last season because of a high ankle sprain and missed the rest of his team's run to the championship.

Veteran Stefen Wisniewski took Wylie's place for the playoffs, even when Wylie was cleared to play.

“It was hard,” he told Chiefs.com. “But we got an excellent training staff, they got me right. I came back healthy, and I was healthy for (the) playoffs, but the team was rolling, the (offensive) line was really clicking.

“It was great to watch my brothers go out there and win the Super Bowl and have those great playoff wins, but I’m ready to get out there and do it myself this year.

“My main goal is to play a full season and to make it all the way through playoffs. We got some really great competition this year on the interior (offensive) line, that also makes it really motivating.”

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of this season, which has left a right-guard vacancy.

While the left-guard spot isn’t set in stone, either, the feeling is veteran guard Kelechi Osemele was signed to play there.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told Chiefs.com:

“Wylie played a lot of productive snaps for us over the years. He had a setback last year, but things happen. The thing that we love about Wylie is that he has never stopped competing. He’s constantly competing. He’s back in the lineup, now it’s about making sure he can sustain a high level of play throughout the course of training camp into the season.”

Saying a player is “back in the lineup” could be interpreted differently. Bieniemy probably meant Wylie, 25, is simply back from injury — but it shouldn’t be a big shock if Wylie is looked at as an incumbent starter.

"This is year four for me, year three in this offense, so I know it very well," Wylie said. “I’m able to move fast, do my job."

NFL tidbits on ex-Eagles

* Indianapolis has waived running back Darius Jackson.

* Jacksonville cut free-agent offensive lineman Steve Nielsen.

* Free-agent cornerback Kevin McGill was still on the Los Angeles Chargers' roster through Sept. 3.

Extra points

* Defensive lineman Turan Rush and tight end Thomas Odukoya will be captains for the Eagles for the 2021 season.

* Kicker Chad Ryland has been awarded a scholarship after two seasons as a walk-on. In 26 games, he is 26-for-39 on field goals and 76-of-79 on extra points.

Art Brooks is a freelance writer.