Saturday's college football: Jason Bean's 4 TDs lead North Texas past Houston Baptist

Associated Press

Denton, Texas – Jason Bean threw three touchdowns and ran for another one in his first start for North Texas, and the Mean Green set a school record with 721 total yards in a 57-31 win over FCS team Houston Baptist on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jaelon Darden had three TD catches, scores of 33 and 19 yards from Bean and a 6-yarder thrown by former minor league outfielder Austin Aune in his UNT debut a day before his 27th birthday. Oscar Adaway added TD runs of 35 and 47 yards.

Bailey Zappe was 39-of-62 passing for 480 yards and three touchdowns for Houston Baptist. The senior led all FCS quarterbacks last season with 357 completions, and was second with 317.6 yards passing per game and 35 TDs.

The Huskies, in only their eighth season since starting the program, have only three games scheduled after the Southland Conference decided not to play league games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. They face their first-ever Power Five opponent next week at Texas Tech, then go to C-USA team Louisiana Tech on Sept. 26.

Bean, a redshirt sophomore, was the primary backup last season for four-year starter Mason Fine, who graduated as the school’s career passing leader. Bean completed 11 of 18 passes for 217 yards, with all the TD passes coming on the first three drives to match his 2019 total when he got into seven games. He also had a 37-yard TD run.

The Mean Green finished with 361 yards passing, and 360 yards rushing. Five UNT players had at least 41 yards rushing, led by Adaway’s 118 yards on five carries.

More college football

Memphis 37, Arkansas State 24: Brady White threw four touchdown passes, coach Ryan Silverfield collected his first regular-season win at Memphis.

White, who is the Football Bowl Subdivision’s only 4,000-yard passer from last season, was 26-of-36 passing for 275 yards. He had two touchdown passes in the first half and added a pair of scoring throws from inside the 10-yard line in the third quarter that stretched the Tigers’ lead to 34-17.

Sean Dykes had 10 catches for 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Memphis. Calvin Austin III and Damonte Coxie also caught TD passes. Rodrigues Clark had 105 yards rushing on 20 carries that included a 14-yard touchdown run.

Logan Bonner was 14-of-23 passing for 133 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Arkansas State. Isaiah Azubuike and Ryan Graham each ran for a score.

The attendance was 4,537 for 58,325-seat Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The stadium was divided into four quadrants and fans were not allowed to move between quadrants. Masks were mandatory along with 12 feet of social distancing. Tailgating was not permitted.

Silverfield was named head coach on Dec. 19, 2019 and coached in the Cotton Bowl.

SMU 31, (at) Texas State 24: Shane Buechele threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and SMU held on despite two second-half turnovers to win its first game at Texas State.

Buechele threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. in the third quarter that gave the Mustangs the lead for good, 24-21 late in the third quarter.

TJ McDaniel ran for 130 yards and a 9-yard touchdown early in the third quarter for the Mustangs. Ulysses Bentley IV had two touchdown runs from 6 and 12 yards in the second quarter and finished with 49 yards rushing.

Roberson finished with six catches for 99 yards. Rashee Rice added five catches for 101 yards for the Mustangs.

Brady McBride was 21-of-39 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at Texas State. McBride tossed a 3-yard TD pass Jeremiah Haydel, who made a spectacular one-handed diving catch in the corner of the end zone in the second quarter.

The Bobcats played without tight ends due to quarantine restrictions and had offensive linemen fill the position. Calvin Hill ran for 100 yards and Brock Sturges added 95 yards rushing and a 4-yard touchdown run for Texas State.

(At) UTEP 24, Stephen F. Austin 14: Deion Hankins ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead UTEP in the season opener for both teams.

Gavin Hardison was 17-of-28 passing for 212 yards and tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett that pulled the Miners to 14-10 late in the second quarter. Hankins ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining before halftime, and added a 4-yard scoring run with 3:50 left that capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive.

Trae Self threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lawton Rikel for the Lumberjacks. Da’Leon Ward added a 1-yard TD run to put Stephen F. Austin up 14-3 early in the second quarter. Self finished 14 of 21 for 133 yards passing.

The attendance was 6,047 at the 51,500-seat Sun Bowl. There was no general admission seating. Tailgating was prohibited and masks inside the stadium were required.

(At) Marshall 59, Eastern Kentucky 0: Grant Wells threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to set and tie school records for a debut quarterback and Marshall rolled past Eastern Kentucky.

Wells, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-23 passing with his 307 yards besting Stan Hill’s 202-yard game in 2002, and his four touchdowns tying another mark.

Marshall scored on every possession – eight touchdowns and a field goal – except those cut short the half and the game’s end.

Wells threw touchdown passes in the first half ranging from 2 to 42 yards to Xavier Gaines, Talik Keaton, Garet Morrell and Jaron Woodyard. Brenden Knox ran for another TD and Shane Ciucci added a field goal for a 38-0 halftime lead.

Wells completed his day in the third quarter by leading another touchdown drive. The Herd added two more touchdowns and finished with eight different players scoring TDs.

The Herd piled up 627 yards offense, 345 in the air and 282 on the ground. The shutout was the first for Marshall since beating Kent State 21-0 in 2017.

Marshall made 12,000 tickets available for the game in 38,000-seat Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The school’s plan was to have fans seated in every other row with no more than six in a group allowed and two seats empty on either side of groups. Masks were mandated and tailgating wasn’t permitted.

(At) Army 42, Middle Tennessee 0: Sandon McCoy ran for three first-half touchdowns and Army opened its season with a victory.

McCoy scored on runs of 1, 2 and 4 yards, twice finishing drives that began after Blue Raiders turnovers.

Quarterback Christian Anderson added a 24-yard run up the middle in the third quarter and Anthony Adkins’ 22-yard run completed a 99-yard drive for the Black Knights’ final score in the fourth quarter. Army’s longest touchdown came on a 43-yard interception return by Jon Rhattigan.

Army’s triple-option offense rushed for 340 yards on an average of 5.5 yards per carry on 62 attempts.

The shutout was the first since a 21-0 win at Air Force in 2017 and the largest shutout win over an FBS team since a 47-0 victory over Wake Forest in 1963.

Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara, who rushed for 1,058 yards last season, ran for just 37 yards on 10 carries and was 9-of-14 passing for 46 yards and two interceptions before being replaced.

Army limited fan attendance to the academy’s approximately 4,300 cadets who were spread out over Michie Stadium, which has a capacity of 38,000. As the academy is under federal jurisdiction, they were not limited by New York state Covid-19 restrictions regarding crowds.