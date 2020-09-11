Detroit Mercy basketball lands five transfers, from three countries

Detroit — Detroit Mercy apparently has its own transfer portal.

The school's men's basketball programs announced five new recruits, all transfers, from three countries, for its 2020-21 class — with Mike Davis entering his third season as head coach.

They are guard Marquell Fraser (Hill Academy, Idaho), guard Matt Johnson (St. Bonaventure), forward Bul Kuol (Cal Baptist), forward Taurean Thompson (Seton Hall) and forward Noah Waterman (Niagara).

Fraser, Kuol and Thompson are graduate transfers and, thus, immediately eligible, while Waterman, a redshirt freshman, and Johnson, a senior, are seeking waivers from the NCAA to play right away. That process remains in the NCAA's hands.

"This class gives us a lot of talent in the areas that we were lacking and is really our first recruiting class where we had the time and no circumstances to deal with," Davis said in a statement. "We should be more athletic and long and better both defensively and offensively with a lot of guys that can shoot, score and handle the basketball."

In Davis' first two seasons, the Titans were 11-20 and 8-23; last year, they were ineligible for the postseason, because of academic issues that predated Davis' tenure.

The Titans also return Davis' son, Antoine Davis, for a third season; he's been among the nation's leading scorer the last two seasons.

Last season, Detroit Mercy was tied for 205th in the country in scoring, at 70.2 points, and 331st in defense, allowing 78.1 points a game.

More on the newcomers:

►Fraser, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Hamilton, Ontario: The last two seasons at Idaho, he played 26 games, averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. This is his fourth collegiate stop, also with stints at Midland College and VCU. Out of high school, he was ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in Canada.

►Johnson, 6-4, 180, Baltimore: At St. Bonaventure, he played 22 games, with one start. He played at two junior colleges before his time at St. Bonaventure.

►Kuol, 6-7, 215, Canberra, Australia: In four years at Cal Baptist, he played 91 games, averaging 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.

►Thompson, 6-11, 235, New York: He played two seasons at Seton Hall, scoring 13 against Kentucky and 15 against DePaul. As a freshman, he played at Syracuse.

►Waterman, 6-11, 210, Savannah, New York: Last season, he played seven games at Niagara until an injury cut short his season. As a prep senior, he averaged 34 points.

Detroit Mercy is back holding workouts, amid the Horizon League's fall sports shutdown. It is waiting for word from the NCAA, expected next week, on whether the basketball season will start on schedule in early November, or is pushed back until Thanksgiving.

