Saturday’s college football: Ragin’ Cajuns beat No. 23 Iowa St 31-14; 1st Top 25 road win

Andrew Logue

Associated Press

Ames, Iowa — Perseverance, confidence and two long kick returns propelled Louisiana-Lafayette to one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns beat a Top 25 opponent on the road for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. Their only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.

“We’ve got a lot of belief that the University of Louisiana should always have a competitive team,” coach Billy Napier said. “We’re fortunate we got the necessary things from our administration. They decided they wanted to have an exceptional Group of Five football program. They gave us the money to go hire the people, they’ve given us the resources inside the building to really run a Power Five operation. This is what we expected to happen.”

Both offenses seemed overmatched at times, but the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third.

Levi Lewis added a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, giving Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Lewis passed for 154 yards and contributed to a business-like approach by the Ragin’ Cajuns, who didn’t celebrate much on the field after the game.

“All because we expect that,” Lewis said. “The type of work we put in, the hours. All of us pretty much say our practices are harder than the games.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. It was ISU’s fewest passing yards in two years.

“We dropped some balls that are difference makers in the first half and early in the second half,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Getting into a really good rhythm was hard to find.”

Iowa State’s Breece Hall rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Cyclones’ offense sputtered early with a series of dropped passes before putting together consecutive touchdown drives of 49 and 69 yards.

Smith put Louisiana-Lafayette on the board immediately after Iowa State’s first score. The Ragin’ Cajuns drove 61 yards in the final 70 seconds of the first half, pulling within 14-10 on Nate Snyder’s 30-yard field goal.

“Give credit to their team,” Campbell said. “A really veteran football team that came in here and in the second half just really dominated the game.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns, like other teams across the country, had stops and starts with preparations since the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The last month has been especially difficult. Assistant coach D.J. Looney died of a heart attack on Aug. 1, and Hurricane Laura devastated parts of Louisiana in late August.

“I can’t help but think my man D.J. is up there smiling right now,” Napier said.

More college football

(At) No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6: Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the 18th-ranked Tar Heels pull away and beat Syracuse, winning in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a game-opening touchdown drive, the Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) sputtered with turnovers and penalties before ultimately settling into a rhythm to look like the team expected to be a contender in the ACC race.

By the fourth quarter, they were rolling, with Williams capping his hat trick by bouncing off a tackler on a 6-yard scoring run that helped the Tar Heels turn a 10-6 lead into a 25-point margin.

Syracuse’s offense did little well, generating little from its running game unless it came on quarterback Tommy DeVito scrambling to keep plays alive. But DeVito completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards while taking seven sacks, as the Orange (0-1, 0-1) finished with 202 yards.