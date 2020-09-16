Pac-12 won't follow Big Ten's lead this time; state orders, wildfires are roadblocks

Follow the leader? Not this time.

The Pac-12, which announced it was shutting down fall sports on Aug. 11, the same day as the Big Ten, has no imminent plans for reinstatement.

While the Big Ten announced Wednesday it was starting its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24, the Pac-12 issued a statement saying it has additional complications. Among them: Executive orders by the governors of California and Oregon, prohibiting contact sports.

"We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public healthy authority approvals," the Pac-12's commissioner, Larry Scott, said in a statement.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 had been the lone Power Five conferences to shut down fall sports. Now, the Pac-12 stands alone. The ACC and Big 12 started play last week, with the SEC set to start later this month.

The Pac-12 has resolved its COVID-19 testing issues, signing an agreement with Quidel Corporation to provide thousands of tests.

Six of the Pac-12's schools are in either California or Oregon, thus prohibited by the executive orders. Another two are in Washington. California, Oregon and Washington also are battling massive wildfires.

"We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality in our region," Scott said.

