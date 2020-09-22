CMU's next AD is Amy Folan, who has impressive fundraising history at Texas

Central Michigan has hooked its next athletic director.

Amy Folan, who has spent 17 years at the University of Texas and in recent years overseen record-fundraising for the athletic department, has been hired to lead a Central Michigan feeling the heat of a budget crunch amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Tuesday morning. Folan will officially take over the job Oct. 5.

“I am honored to be joining the CMU Chippewa family,” Folan said in a statement. “Central Michigan is a tradition-rich program with an incredible record of success, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, university and surrounding communities, fans and supporters to build on the CMU tradition of excellence and continue to raise the bar. I see this tremendous opportunity as a new chapter for me and also for Central Michigan Athletics."

Folan will be introduced in a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Folan emerged from a list of three finalists that included Michigan State deputy athletic director Alan Haller and Arizona assistant vice president, COO and CFO Derek van der Merwe, who previously spent years in Central Michigan's athletic department and was considered the early favorite following Michael Alford's resignation this summer.

Folan replaces Alford, who left to become CEO of Seminole Boosters at Florida State. Alford was named Central Michigan's athletic director in May 2017. Rachel Blunt has been interim athletic director.

“Amy is a well-respected leader and will be an outstanding representative of CMU athletics, our student-athletes and our entire university community,” Central Michigan president Bob Davies said. “An incredible passion for student-athletes, combined with her experience and leadership in fundraising and compliance, positioned her as the best fit to take our athletics program to the next level.”

At Texas, Folan oversaw the Longhorn Foundation, overseeing six of the program's most successful fundraising years. It now has its largest alumni membership, and $116.5 million in contributions.

At Central Michigan, she takes over an athletic department that earlier this year cut the men's track and field program to save about $600,000 a year. Additional financial challenges remain in Mt. Pleasant, regardless if the Mid-American Conference decides to reinstate fall football. The MAC remains committed, for now, to playing in the spring.

She's been at Texas since 2002, and previously worked for the NCAA and University of Georgia. Folan played soccer at the University of Connecticut.

Folan will be Central's first female athletic director, and will be the second current Division I athletic director in the state, along with Western Michigan's Kathy Beauregard.

Folan and husband Joseph Russo have two children, Anelio and Giada.

