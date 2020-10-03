Saturday's college football: Max Duggan and TCU stun No. 9 Longhorns again 33-31

Jim Vertuno

Associated Press

Austin, Texas – Texas ran out of comebacks against Max Duggan and TCU.

The Horned Frogs quarterback ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to beat No. 9 Texas Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended with TCU taking a safety to run out the final seconds of a 33-31 victory.

In doing so, the Horned Frogs (1-1, 1-1) dealt another tough blow to the Big 12’s College Football Playoff hopes now that Texas and Oklahoma, the league’s highest-ranked teams at the beginning of the season, each have early home losses to unranked opponents.

“Find a way. You’ve got to take ball games,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. He’s now 7-2 against Texas since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

“Anybody we play in the state … We know their players, so our kids play hard, and our kids, their families get a chance to come to the ball games,” Patterson said. ”So, you know, it’s one of those games.”

Even with that history, Texas was stunned to walk off the field with the loss after being so close to another big escape. A week ago, Texas rallied late to win in overtime at Texas Tech.

After Duggan’s touchdown, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger marched the Longhorns to the lip of the end zone. A 52-yard pass to Keaontay Ingram put Texas in scoring position, but Ingram then fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.

Backed up with little room to move, TCU inched its way forward before Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a critical first down that let the Horned Frogs bleed out the game clock. Duggan took a deep snap to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

Patterson never considered punting.

“It was better to take the safety than it was try and punt it and let them be able to get a long throw. You wanted to take the ball out of their hands,” Patterson said. “”Simple.”

Duggan led TCU’s upset of Texas last season as a freshman. He made his first start of the disrupted 2020 season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise as he had a clear path to the end zone.

Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. Ehlinger was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards. His 14 touchdown passes in three games lead the nation.

Ehlinger last touchdown throw to Malcolm Epps gave Texas its first lead early in the fourth quarter. On the final drive, Ehlinger said he had an option to keep the ball instead of handing off to Ingram on the fumble.

“I talked to him. I reminded him that as much as we love this, it’s just a game. It’s not life or death,” Ehlinger said. “I told him it’s certainly not on him.

Griffin Kell kicked four field goals for the Horned Frogs.

“Griffin bailed us out quite a bit today,” Duggan said.

More college football

(At) No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24: Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading No. 3 Florida to victory over South Carolina.

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. His second-quarter fumble kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in the game early.

Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards, commanding extra attention and beating South Carolina’s top defenders. He nearly made a one-handed catch in the third quarter, but the ball slipped off his left fingertips.

The K2K connection now has six touchdowns in two games, one more than it notched in 2019. The next performance comes at Kyle Field, where Texas A&M will try to become the first Southeastern Conference opponent to slow down Trask and Pitts in 2020.

Some thought former Florida coach Will Muschamp and his Gamecocks would find a way. But the Gators (2-0) had their way with South Carolina for three quarters in front of 15,120 socially distant fans in the Swamp. They finished with 347 yards and punted twice.

Kadarius Toney put an exclamation point on the victory with a 57-yard touchdown catch late in the third. He somehow broke through three defenders, turning a 7-yard catch into Florida’s biggest gain.

He ended with six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown to go along with 42 yards on two punt returns.

Kevin Harris was one of the few bright spots for South Carolina, which flubbed a chance to make it a one-score game in the final minute. The sophomore ran 22 times for 100 yards and a score.

Collin Hill completed 28 of 47 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked four times. He threw behind Shi Smith in the end zone on Carolina’s final play, which ended an 18-play, 7-plus minute drive without any points.

(At) No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 21: Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee.

The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter or Missouri (0-2), but the Tigers could still only muster one touchdown.

Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.

Behind a strong performance by Tennessee’s offensive line, the Vols battered the defense. Gray ran for 105 yards, with a touchdown rushing and receiving. Chandler rolled up 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers couldn’t limit the run, which opened up Tennessee’s passing game for some big plays as the Vols led 21-6 at intermission.

Two fourth-and-1 conversions on the opening drive - both runs by Guarantano - were instrumental in Tennessee’s 7-0 lead. Chandler capped off the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard run. Robinson started the game 1 for 4 for no yards, opening up an opportunity for Bazelak to generate some offense in a relief role. Bazelak completed 5 of 8 passes for 72 yards in the second quarter.

That set up Missouri freshman kicker Harrison Mevis to connect on field goals from 27 and 50 yards.

N.C. State 30, (at) Pitt 29: Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front.

Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 to play. Still, Pitt’s bid to start 4-0 for the first time since 2000 ended when Leary picked apart the nation’s top-ranked defense with the game on the line. The Panthers (3-1, 2-1) allowed 398 yards, nearly 180 more than they had allowed coming in.

Leary found Thayer Thomas to convert a 4th-and-9 at the Pitt 23. A holding penalty on the Panthers – their 13th of the day – moved the Wolfpack to the 13 and Leary and Emezie did the rest.

Pickett completed 21 of 37 passes and added 40 yards rushing while often the only option in a running game that was non-existent at times. He scored twice from a yard out in the second half, including the game-winner on a remarkable effort in which he stretched the ball over the goal line after initially getting stopped.

It figured to be enough against a Wolfpack team that ran out of gas last week while getting rolled on the road at Virginia Tech. Instead Leary, slowed during camp due to COVID-19, calmly stared down a defense that led the nation in yards allowed and sacks during an impressive start.