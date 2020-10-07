MAC releases schedules; WMU-CMU to play in Mount Pleasant, not Detroit

Rivals Western Michigan and Central Michigan will play Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Mount Pleasant, rather than at Ford Field in Detroit as was originally the plan.

Western and Central will meet in Week 3 of the Mid-American Conference's six-game season, the shortest college football season in the nation.

The MAC revealed the regular-season schedules Wednesday, and confirmed the MAC championship game will remain at Ford Field, on Friday, Dec. 18. Kickoff time for that game is TBD.

MAC teams will play five division games and one crossover — Western gets Akron, Central gets Ohio and Eastern gets Kent State. The crossovers are the first night of the season, Wednesday, Nov. 4, followed by five weeks of division opponents. The MAC will play weekday games through Week 3, then on Saturdays.

The MAC reinstated its fall football season Sept. 25, the last Football Bowl Subdivision conference to do so, after it postponed the season until the spring Aug. 11, the first FBS conference to do so.

The MAC, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will have no fans in attendance for its regular-season games, other than family members at schools that wish to accommodate them.

In February, Central had signed a deal to play its rivalry game against Western at Ford Field on Saturday, Oct. 17, with a week's worth of alum and fan events in downtown Detroit leading into the game. Central officials plan to pursue a game in Detroit in the coming years, perhaps as early as 2022.

Here are 2020 schedules of the state's three MAC teams:

Eastern Michigan

Nov. 4: at Kent State

Nov. 11: at Ball State

Nov. 18: vs. Toledo

Nov. 28: vs. Central Michigan

Dec. 5: at Western Michigan

Dec. 12: vs. Northern Illinois

Central Michigan

Nov. 4: vs. Ohio

Nov. 11: at Northern Illinois

Nov. 18: vs. Western Michigan

Nov. 28: at Eastern Michigan

Dec. 5: vs. Ball State

Dec. 12: at Toledo

Western Michigan

Nov. 4: at Akron

Nov. 11: vs. Toledo

Nov. 18: at Central Michigan

Nov. 28: vs. Northern Illinois

Dec. 5: vs. Eastern Michigan

Dec. 12: at Ball State

