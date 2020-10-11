Michigan jumps another spot, LSU tumbles out of AP Top 25 poll

Ralph D. Russo

Associated Press

Idle Michigan moved up to No. 19 in this week's Associated Press college football poll, while LSU is out for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings Sunday, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.

Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one. Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.

LSU dropped out from No. 17 after falling to 1-2 with a 45-41 loss at previously winless Missouri. The Tigers had been ranked in 43 straight polls, dating to Nov. 5, 2017. That was the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.

The last defending national champion to be unranked was Auburn in 2011. Following Cam Newton’s departure the Tigers spent much of the 2011 season outside the Top 25, finishing 8-5 and unranked.

Despite not playing a game, Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25, along with Ohio State (No. 6), Penn State (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 16) and Minnesota (No. 24). The Big Ten is set to kick off its season on Oct. 24.

In

►No. 22 Kansas State is ranked for the first time this season. The Wildcats made a few brief appearances in the Top 25 last year.

►No. 25 Southern California is the latest of the teams still waiting to start their seasons to re-enter the Top 25. The Trojans were ranked in the preseason and then became ineligible when the season started and the Pac-12 was looking at trying to play in the winter/spring. When the conference decided to return in November, following the Big Ten, its teams became eligible to be ranked again.

Up

►No. 11 Texas A&M jumped 10 spots after beating No. 10 Florida in a thriller at College Station. The Gators slipped six spots.

Down

►No. 13 Miami dropped six spots after losing for the first time this season. The Hurricanes received a serious dose of reality, losing 42-17 at Clemson.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Clemson (59 first-place votes), 4-0, 1546 points (last week: 1)

2. Alabama (2), 3-0, 1463 (2)

3. Georgia (1), 3-0, 1430 (3)

4. Notre Dame, 3-0, 1317 (5)

5. North Carolina, 3-0, 1190 (8)

6. Ohio State, 0-0, 1152 (6)

7. Oklahoma State, 3-0, 1069 (10)

8. Cincinnati, 3-0, 971 (11)

9. Penn State, 0-0, 970 (9)

10. Florida, 2-1, 904 (4)

11. Texas A&M, 2-1, 883 (21)

12. Oregon, 0-0, 817 (12)

13. Miami, 3-1, 790 (7)

14. Auburn, 2-1, 703 (13)

15. BYU, 4-0, 693 (15)

16. Wisconsin, 0-0, 633 (16)

17. SMU, 4-0, 522 (18)

18. Tennessee, 2-1, 463 (14)

19. Michigan, 0-0, 417 (20)

20. Iowa State, 3-1, 405 (24)

21. Louisiana-Lafayette, 3-0, 342 (23)

22. Kansas State, 3-1, 302 (NR)

23. Virginia Tech, 2-1, 199 (19)

24. Minnesota, 0-0, 177 (25)

25. Southern Cal, 0-0, 124 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Marshall 106, NC State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Liberty Flames 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1.