Motown Madness: LCA to host 2024 NCAA Tournament regional

Detroit — In what cold be a precursor to eventually hosting a Final Four, Little Caesars Arena will host a men's basketball regional during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, along with more than 400 other future championship sites across all of its sports.

The Detroit Sports Commission submitted bids for 12 events over seven different sports.

An NCAA Tournament men's basketball regional — the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, or the final rounds before the Final Four — only has been held in Detroit once before, at Ford Field in 2008, the year before it hosted the national semifinals and championship game. Before that, a regional was in Michigan four times: in 2000 at The Palace of Auburn Hills — where Michigan State won twice en route to a national championship — in 1988 and 1991 at the Pontiac Silverdome, and in 1963 at Jenison Fieldhouse in East Lansing.

LCA, which opened in September 2017, already is considered one of the premier sporting venues in the nation. It hosted first- and second-round games of the NCAA Tournament in 2018, and will again in 2021.

Oakland University and Detroit Mercy will share hosting responsibilities for the 2024 regional.

NCAA FUTURE CHAMPIONSHIP SITES, 2023-26

Among the other championship event awarded to the state of Michigan on Wednesday: the 2025 Division I men's gymnastics finals in Ann Arbor, 2024 Division I field hockey semifinals and finals in Ann Arbor, 2024 women's bowling finals in Allen Park, 2023 Division I men's golf regional in Bath, 2024 women's gymnastics regional in Ann Arbor, 2022 Division III men's and women's cross country finals in East Lansing, and the 2021-26 women's bowling regionals in Lansing.

The Detroit Sports Commission previously had secured the 2022 Division I men's wrestling championships at Little Caesars Arena, as well as the 2021 Division II women's golf championships and 2022 Division II men's golf championships at TPC Michigan in Dearborn.

It was scheduled to host the Frozen Four at LCA in April, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the women's bowling and men's and women's fencing championships.

In a bit of a surprise, Detroit didn't get a Frozen Four to make up for the one it lost to COVID-19. The 2023-26 semifinals and finals sites are Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and North Dakota.

