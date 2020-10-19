Monday's college football: Brohm to miss Purdue opener after second positive test

Associated Press

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday’s season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.

The Boilermakers have been undergoing daily rapid testing since Sept. 30 and it was Brohm’s test Sunday morning that initially came back positive. A second test conducted immediately afterward also came back positive Sunday night.

Big Ten protocol requires players who test positive to sit out 21 days but staff members are required to isolate 10 days. Athletic director Mike Bobinski said there is no chance Brohm will be on the sideline, as Alabama coach Nick Saban was last week, even if he tests negative.

Bobinski said the school is looking into whether it would be permissible for Brohm to do any virtual coaching this weekend against the visiting Hawkeyes. Offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will replace his brother on the sideline and will continue to call plays.

Jeff Brohm said he also will continue to watch practices, take notes and confer with players and his assistant coaches through Zoom calls this week.

Rutgers QB battle

The Rutgers quarterback competition is down to Nebraska graduate transfer Noah Vedral and redshirt sophomore Art Sitkowski.

In releasing his depth chart, Greg Schiano indicated he probably will not disclose his starter until Saturday when he begins his second coaching stint with the Scarlet Knights with a game at Michigan State.

“There’s a reason why it’s Art and Noah as the ‘or’ because they’ve kind of established themselves as the top two,″ Schiano said in a virtual conference call. “But it’s not a huge drop-off.”

There were five players in the running for the quarterback job when training camp started. Redshirt sophomore Johnny Langan, who started the final eight games last season, redshirt freshman Cole Snyder and true freshman Evan Simon did not make the final cut.

Vedral played in six games at Nebraska last season with two starts. Sitkowski started two of three games last season before deciding to take a redshirt season. He started 11 games as a freshman in 2018.

Schiano said he used the word “or” to allow for potential injury or the possibility the coaches have not come to a decision.

“I won’t go into in depth what the odds are. They are what they are,” Schiano said. “We’ll find out at game time.”

Vedral started his career at Central Florida and followed Scott Frost to Nebraska after he took the Cornhuskers’ job. He completed 34-of-52 passes for 418 yards. He added 106 yards rushing with three touchdowns last season.

Sitkowski was 44-for-68 passing for 429 yards and a touchdown in his abbreviated season. The New Jersey resident was 134 of 273 for 1,158 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman.