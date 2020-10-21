MAC season looming, CMU still waiting for NCAA to officially reinstate QB David Moore

Central Michigan continues to await word from the NCAA on the status of senior quarterback David Moore, whose year-long suspension was to expire Oct. 7.

Moore played six games last season, throwing for 1,143 yards and five touchdowns, before he was benched for the rest of 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance.

A Central Michigan spokesman told The News on Wednesday the school continues to await official reinstatement. A decision is expected in a "a couple weeks."

The Mid-American Conference's shortened, six-game season starts Nov. 4.

Central Michigan stood by Moore; after talking with Moore, his family and coaches, the university believed the substance to be an over-the-counter nutritional supplement. Central Michigan appealed the ruling, but that was denied.

Quinten Dormady took over as the starting QB for Moore, but has graduated.

This week, head coach Jim McElwain talked about the quarterback situation like it was a a three-horse race, including Moore. The other two are redshirt freshman Daniel Richardson and junior Ty Brock, a transfer from Sam Houston State.

Experience would give Moore the early edge, McElwain said, according to CMUChippewas.com.

"His knowledge, the way he handles the operation of the offense," McElwain said.

Moore came to Central Michigan from Garden City Community College in Kansas; there, he made the national-championship game. Before that, he was at Memphis for two years. A 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback, he's from Alpharetta, Georgia.

Central Michigan opens the season Nov. 4 at home against Ohio. Eastern Michigan opens at Kent State and Western Michigan at Akron, both also on Nov. 4.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984