Michigan, Michigan State to kick off at noon in Nov. 7 contests

The Detroit News

Michigan and Michigan State both will kick off at noon on Nov. 7, the Big Ten announced Monday.

No. 13 Michigan (1-0) travels to No. 17 Indiana (1-0) in a game to be televised on FS1, while Michigan State (0-1) heads to Iowa (0-1) for a game televised on ESPN.

It will mark the Spartans' third straight noon kickoff to open the season, including Saturday's in-state showdown with the Wolverines. It will be Michigan's second straight noon start, after opening the season under the lights with a 49-24 trouncing of Minnesota.

Michigan State opened its season with a 38-27 loss to Rutgers in Mel Tucker's debut as the Spartans' head coach.