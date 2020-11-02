EMU notes: Kent State's Dustin Crum could give Eagles trouble in opener

Art Brooks

Kent State will have a decided edge at quarterback over visiting Eastern Michigan on Wednesday in the opener for both teams.

Dustin Crum, a senior, directs the Golden Flashes. In 2019, he completed 214 passes in 313 throws for 2,625 yards and 20 touchdowns, with two interceptions. Crum ran for 707 and six scores.

Kent State clinched bowl eligibility last season by beating Eastern, 34-26, at Ypsilanti. It went on to win the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, 51-41 over Utah State.

Against EMU, Crum was 17-for-23 for 197; he carried 13 times for 51 and scores of 3 and 4 yards.

Crum, who majors in aerospace engineering, told The Spun: "I would pride myself on being the most prepared player on the field every weekend whether it be from film or work through the offseason."

He is on the watch lists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Davey O'Brien awards.

Eastern junior Preston Hutchinson was 43-for-57 for 462, with one interception and three TD passes in eight games last year. He had 24 runs for -19 yards.

Quick hitters

► Eastern's opener is latest kickoff to a season in program history. It will break the mark set by the 1899 squad when it played the Michigan freshmen to a 5-5 tie Oct. 30.

► Eastern coach Chris Creighton, 51, is 28-47 and 16-32 in the Mid-American Conference. He is 0-3 in bowls and began 3-21.

► The Eagles were ranked fifth in the West Division in the MAC coaches’ preseason poll. Toledo was the pick to win the West. Miami is the East choice.

► The Central-EMU game first scheduled for Nov. 28 has been moved to Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.

► Six members have been added to the Ring of Honor inside Rynearson Stadium. They are defensive tackle-linebacker Andy Mulumba, running backs Bronson Hill and Darius Jackson, defensive end Pat O'Connor, guard Andrew Wylie and defensive end Maxx Crosby. The individual has to have been awarded All-American status by a major publication and/or played in an official NFL game.

"What a dream come true," Wylie tweeted. "When I committed to EMU to play football, I remember looking up at the Ring of Honor and thought it was one of the coolest things to have. Use your motivation to turn vision into reality."

► Does the name Tyler Bass ring a bell, Eagles fans? Likely not. But, playing for Georgia Southern in the Camiella Bowl, he beat EMU, 23-21, with a 40-yard field goal on the last play Dec. 15, 2018, at Montgomery, Alabama. Buffalo drafted him in the sixth round, and he beat out veteran Stephen Hauschka. Bass is 21-for-22 on extra points and 13-of-18 on field goals this season.

Coach speak

► On Hutchinson, Creighton said in an email interview with The News: "He's a winner, a leader. Everybody really likes him. He's been a backup a long time. He's worked his tail off."

► Getting ready to play in a pandemic-affected season: "I don't well we had an issue with focus. Once we started again we really got into it."

► On the Golden Flashes: "Kent State does what it does well."

► On tight end Thomas Odukoya; "He's a coach on the field. He helps the young guys. He's a handful."

► Go here to see the full interview with Creighton.

Know the foe

This will be the first time Eastern and Kent State have met in an opener since 1992 and the first time at Dix Stadium. Coach Sean Lewis is 9-16 and 6-10 in the MAC. He had been an offensive assistant at Syracuse. Lewis, 34, is the youngest coach in the FBS and was a tight end and kick returner under Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin. He also was a Bowling Green assistant.

Eagles in the NFL

► Crosby, DE, Las Vegas: nine solo tackles, six assisted tackles, four sacks, five tackled for loss, five quarterback hits, one pass defensed through Week 8.

► O'Connor, DE, Tampa Bay: one solo tackle, 16 defensive snaps, 136 special-teams snaps through Week 8. He also blocked and recovered a punt Sept. 27 against Denver in a 28-10 win.

► Wylie, RG, Kansas City: 462 snaps, 34 special-teams snaps through Week 8.

Musings on Maxx

From Ed Graney, columnist at the Las Vegas Review Journal: Since arriving to the Raiders as a fourth-round draft pick, Maxx Crosby has talked about carrying that large chip on his shoulder. Says he is a small-school guy wanting to do big things in the NFL. A season after leading the team in sacks with 10, Crosby again holds the lead with four through seven games.

No one else has more than one. The Raiders have seven total.

His tackles are down -- Crosby had 43 as a rookie and is on pace for 34 -- and he has a Pro Football Focus rating of just 87 out of 111 eligible edge defenders. He also had 31 quarterback pressures in 2019 and is on pace for 24.

Much of the decreasing numbers are a result of him receiving more attention from opposing offenses. Far more double-teams this year. He’s on one of the league’s worst defensive lines and expectations for him are massive following that rookie season. Few along the front are playing up to their abilities right now.

Shortly into training camp, Crosby was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive and missed a week of action.

His best game thus far (at New England) saw him total two sacks and two tackles. His workload remains high, taking 75.3 percent of his team’s defensive snaps.

The Raiders haven’t changed their view of him at all. The envision Crosby on one edge for years to come in Las Vegas.

Wylie update

From Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star: "Wylie is a starter and is entrenched at right guard, filling in for Laurent Duverany-Tardif, who opted out for the 2020 regular season."

Midland's Wylie visited a noted Kansas City BBQ establishment this fall and tweeted, "I weighed myself before and after consuming 30 ribs and gained 2.4 pounds."

Eastern at Kent State

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Last season: Eastern 6-7, 3-5 in the MAC; Kent State 7-6, 5-3 in the MAC.

Series: Kent State leads, 18-14.

Radio: WEMU 89.1.

Other MAC games Wednesday:

Western Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Central Michigan, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Buffalo at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Ball State at Miami, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Bowling Green at Toledo, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)