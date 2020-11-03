Detroit's Antoine Davis, UM's Franz Wagner make Jerry West Award watch list

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Michigan's Franz Wagner are among 20 players who have been named to the Jerry West Award watch list, which was released Tuesday.

The honor, first awarded in 2015, goes to the nation's best shooting guard.

It's the second consecutive year Davis, 22, entering his junior season with the Titans, has been a finalist. He made the top 10 last season after leading his team in scoring at 24.3 points a game, fourth in the nation. His 3.37 3-pointers made per game ranked seventh in the country, and his 729 total points was good for sixth.

Wagner, 19, is entering his sophomore season at Michigan, making the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season, when he was freshman of the week three times. He finished his debut season averaging 11.6 points, third on the team.

In late January, the watch list will be cut to 10, and in late February, the five finalists will be announced. The winner will be honored Friday, April 9, 2021.

No player from a Michigan college has won the award. Two Big Ten players have: Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell in 2015 and Purdue's Carsen Edwards in 2018.

The other finalists are: John Petty Jr., Alabama; Terry Taylor, Austin Peay; MaCio Teague, Baylor; Matt Bradley, California; James Bouknight, Connecticut; Mitch Ballock, Creighton; Kellan Grady, Davidson; DJ Steward, Duke; Scottie Lewis, Florida; MJ Walker, Florida State; Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga; Caleb Mills, Houston; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Ochai Agbaji, Kansas; Terrence Clarke, Kentucky; Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis; Justin Moore, Villanova; and Paul Scruggs, Xavier.

The college basketball season is scheduled to begin Nov. 25, though few conferences or schools have released schedules.

