COLLEGE

Tuesday's college football: Eleby, Eskridge help Western Michigan beat Akron 58-13

Associated Press
Akron, Ohio — Kaleb Eleby passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns, including two to D’Wayne Eskridge, and Western Michigan cruised to a 58-13 win over Akron on Wednesday night in the season, and Mid-American Conference, opener for both teams.

Eskridge had three receptions for 113 yards — including a 76-yard TD that made it 37-13 early in the third quarter — and his 45-yard kickoff return in the first quarter eventually led to his 5-yard scoring catch that gave Western Michigan the lead for good at 10-3.

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (9) looks to throw the ball against BYU in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.

Akron has lost 18 in a row since a 17-10 win over Central Michigan on October 27, 2018, leaving second-year coach Tom Arth — who went 0-12 in last season — in search of his first win with the Zips.

La’Darius Jefferson, Sean Tyler, Jaxson Kincaide and Christian Singleton each scored a rushing touchdown for WMU and Jaylen Hall scored on 68-yard catch-and-run.

Jeremiah Knight had 74 yards rushing on 11 carries for Akron.

More MAC

(At) Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 23: Dustin Crum accounted for three touchdowns, leading Kent State to victory over Eastern Michigan in the Mid-American Conference openers for both teams.

Crum threw a 9-yard pass to a wide-open Mark Williams in the end zone that capped scoring with 7:31 to play. Jeremiah Salaam then intercepted a Preston Hutchinson pass on Eastern Michigan’s ensuing and final possession.

Crum was 21 of 29 for 219 yards passing. He threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy and ran for a 1-yard score in the first half. McKoy finished with eight catches for 104 yards.

Hutchinson was 21 of 35 passing for 241 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Thomas Odukoya, and had a 1-yard scoring run. Hassan Beydoun had nine receptions for 112 yards.

Per COVID-19 guidelines, no fans were allowed inside 25,319-seat Dix Stadium.

