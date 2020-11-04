Horizon League hoops schedule features weekend back-to-backs at single site

As the college-basketball world continues to figure out how it'll piece together a nonconference season, the Horizon League has finalized its conference schedule.

And it's unique.

The Horizon League men will start play Dec. 12 with the women and Dec. 19 with the men, and will play a 20-game schedule. To account for health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will play back-to-back games, on consecutive days (Saturdays and Sundays), at a single site. Each team will play 10 home games and 10 road games, and each team will play 10 of 11 conference opponents.

On the men's side, Detroit Mercy will play at Oakland, twice, on Jan. 22 and 23. On the women's side, Oakland will play at Detroit Mercy, twice, on Jan. 15 and 16.

The Horizon League will play without fans through at least December — team pass lists will be prohibited — and will reevaluate the situation for January games.

"It has been a work in progress with input from a variety of stakeholders including our student-athletes, coaches, medical staffs, and sport administrators," said Jon LeCrone, Horizon League commissioner. "This collaboration was guided by our fundamental commitment to protect the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and other team personnel as we navigate competition in an unpredictable environment.”

The December start to the conference season could be bad news for Oakland, which was set to renew its rivalry with Michigan on Dec. 21. That game has been in flux for some time, but now is in serious jeopardy, with Oakland playing at UIC on Dec. 19-20.

The college basketball season can begin Nov. 25, though many teams have yet to finalize their adjusted nonconference schedules.

Here are the local schedules:

Men

OAKLAND

Dec. 19-20: at UIC

Dec. 26-27: vs. Northern Kentucky

Jan. 1-2: vs. Wright State

Jan. 8-9: at Green Bay

Jan. 15-16: vs. Youngstown State

Jan. 22-23: vs. Detroit Mercy

Jan. 29-30: at IPFW

Feb. 5-6: vs. Cleveland State

Feb. 12-13: at Robert Morris

Feb. 19-20: at Milwaukee

DETROIT MERCY

Dec. 19-20: vs. Wright State

Dec. 26-27: vs. IUPUI

Jan. 1-2: at UIC

Jan. 8-9: at Milwaukee

Jan. 15-16: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 22-23: at Oakland

Jan. 29-30: at Youngstown State

Feb. 5-6: vs. IPFW

Feb. 12-13: at Cleveland State

Feb. 19-20: vs. Robert Morris

Women

OAKLAND

Dec. 12-13: vs. UIC

Dec. 19-20: at Wright State

Jan. 1-2: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 8-9: at Youngstown State

Jan. 15-16: at Detroit Mercy

Jan. 22-23: vs. IPFW

Jan. 29-30: at Cleveland State

Feb. 5-6: vs. Robert Morris

Feb. 12-13: at Milwaukee

Feb. 19-20: vs. Northern Kentucky

DETROIT MERCY

Dec. 12-13: vs. Wright State

Dec. 19-20: at UIC

Jan. 1-2: vs. Milwaukee

Jan. 8-9: at Green Bay

Jan. 15-16: vs. Oakland

Jan. 22-23: at Youngstown State

Jan. 29-30: at IPFW

Feb. 5-6: vs. Cleveland State

Feb. 12-13: at Robert Morris

Feb. 19-20: vs. IUPUI

