UM's Isaiah Livers, MSU's Aaron Henry named to Julius Erving Award watch list

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers and Michigan State’s Aaron Henry are among 20 players who have been named to the Julius Erving Award watch list, which was released on Wednesday.

The annual honor, in its seventh year, recognizes the top small forward in the country.

Livers and Henry tested the NBA Draft waters this summer before opting to return to school, where both are expected to take on leading roles this season.

Livers is entering his senior year with the Wolverines after an injury-riddled junior campaign that limited him to 21 games. He tied for the team lead in scoring at 12.9 points per game and shot a team-best 40.2% from 3-point range to earn Big Ten honorable mention honors last season.

Henry is coming off a sophomore campaign where he averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30 games. He enters his junior season as Michigan State’s top returning scorer following the departures of Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman.

More: Detroit's Antoine Davis, UM's Franz Wagner make Jerry West Award watch list

Livers and Henry are two of four Big Ten players to make the list, along with Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr.

The other candidates are Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr., Duke’s Jalen Johnson and Wendell Moore, East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Florida’s Keyontae Johnson, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr., Memphis’ D.J. Jeffries, San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, Stanford’s Ziaire Williams, Tennessee’s Yves Pons, Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr., UCLA’s Chris Smith, Utah’s Timmy Allen, Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels and Virginia’s Sam Hauser.

The field will be trimmed to 10 in late January, with all Division I players able to play themselves on and off the list at any point. Five finalists will be announced in late February, and the winner will be honored on April 9, 2021.

Previous winners include Arizona’s Stanley Johnson, the former Detroit Piston who won the award in its inaugural year in 2015, and Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine (2016).