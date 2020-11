This week's Detroit News college football picks

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for top games this week in college football. This week’s guest selector is Bobby Brown of Troy. Brown was the winner of the Wojo's Picks contest with a record of 11-3.

Michigan -3.5 at Indiana

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Brown: Indiana (best bet)

Michigan State +7 at Iowa

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Michigan State

Brown: Iowa

Rutgers +37 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Rutgers

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Brown: Ohio State

Maryland +24.5 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Maryland

Wojnowski: Penn State

Brown: Maryland

Minnesota -8 at Illinois

Charboneau: Minnesota

Chengelis: Illinois

Niyo: Illinois

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Brown: Minnesota

Nebraska +3.5 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Northwestern

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Northwestern

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Brown: Northwestern

Stanford +11.5 at Oregon

Charboneau: Oregon

Chengelis: Oregon

Niyo: Oregon

Wojnowski: Oregon

Brown: Oregon

Arizona State +10.5 at USC

Charboneau: Arizona State

Chengelis: Arizona State

Niyo: Arizona State

Wojnowski: Arizona State

Brown: USC

Kansas +37 at Oklahoma

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Oklahoma

Wojnowski: Oklahoma

Brown: Oklahoma

Liberty +16 at Virginia Tech

Charboneau: Virginia Tech

Chengelis: Virginia Tech

Niyo: Virginia Tech

Wojnowski: Liberty

Brown: Virginia Tech

Oklahoma State -9.5 at Kansas State

Charboneau: Kansas State

Chengelis: Kansas State

Niyo: Oklahoma State

Wojnowski: Kansas State

Brown: Kansas State

Florida +5 vs. Georgia

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia (best bet)

Wojnowski: Georgia

Brown: Georgia

Houston +10 at Cincinnati

Charboneau: Cincinnati (best bet)

Chengelis: Cincinnati

Niyo: Cincinnati

Wojnowski: Cincinnati (best bet)

Brown: Cincinnati

Clemson -6.5 at Notre Dame

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Notre Dame (best bet)

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Brown: Notre Dame

Texas A&M -8.5 at South Carolina

Charboneau: Texas A&M

Chengelis: Texas A&M

Niyo: Texas A&M

Wojnowski: South Carolina

Brown: Texas A&M

Records

Charboneau: 8-6 last week, 13-16 overall, 1-1 best bets

Chengelis: 10-4 last week, 18-11 overall, 2-0 best bets

Niyo: 5-9 last week, 14-15 overall, 2-0 best bets

Wojnowski: 5-9 last week, 14-15 overall, 1-1 best bets

Guest: 9-5 last week, 22-7 overall, 2-0 best bets