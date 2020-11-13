Michigan, Oakland reschedule hoops series revival for Nov. 29

Slowly but surely, the college basketball schedule is coming together.

Oakland men's basketball has salvaged its game at Michigan, with the contract finalized Friday for the game to be played Sunday, Nov. 29, at Crisler Center.

The teams were supposed to played Dec. 21, but the Horizon League moved its conference schedule up just before that, and the Horizon League isn't allowing teams to play nonconference games once the conference schedule begins for healthy and safety reasons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For Oakland and Michigan, this will be their first meeting since 2011. The series was put on hiatus early in Michigan coach John Beilein's tenure. Juwan Howard has resurrected it. Michigan leads all-time, 7-1.

The only other games known on Michigan's schedule are at home against Central Florida on Sunday, Dec. 6, and at home against North Carolina State on Wednesday, Dec. 9, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Big Ten has yet to announce its conference schedule.

Oakland's nonconference schedule also includes a game Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Purdue, as well as a multi-team tournament (MTE) at Xavier that also includes Toledo and Bradley. Oakland and Xavier will play the first game of the college basketball season, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, on national television.

Oakland continues to work on rescheduling its annual game against Michigan State. That is expected to take place at Breslin Center sometime in December, before Horizon League play starts Dec. 19.

