SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
COLLEGE

Terry Deurod, legendary Detroit basketball player and city firefighter, dies of cancer at 64

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
View Comments
Terry Duerod averaged 23.3 points as a senior with the Detroit Titans.

Terry Duerod, a legendary figure in Detroit basketball who starred at Detroit Mercy and played for the Pistons before embarking on a nearly three-decade career as a firefighter in the city, died Friday. He was 64.

Duerod, a Royal Oak native, had battled leukemia for the last several months, but kept his fight private.

Check back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

View Comments