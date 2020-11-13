Terry Deurod, legendary Detroit basketball player and city firefighter, dies of cancer at 64
Terry Duerod, a legendary figure in Detroit basketball who starred at Detroit Mercy and played for the Pistons before embarking on a nearly three-decade career as a firefighter in the city, died Friday. He was 64.
Duerod, a Royal Oak native, had battled leukemia for the last several months, but kept his fight private.
