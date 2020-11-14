Saturday's college football: No. 9 Miami rallies behind King, defense to beat Va Tech

Jimmy Robertson

Associated Press

Blacksburg, Va. – After coming precariously close to not being able to play Virginia Tech because of COVID-19 issues, No. 9 Miami came away with one of its gutsiest victories of the season.

D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, rallying the Hurricanes to a 25-24 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Miami announced it had 13 players unavailable before the game, including three starters and several offensive linemen. There were 15 games called off this week across major college football because of COVID-19, the most of any week both by number and percentage of the schedule.

Miami-Virginia Tech was nearly No. 16.

“We were on the brink,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “The players’ attitude was the most telling. They wanted to play. We were right on the brink at some position groups as to whether we could function as a team.

“We brought the team, and the players came here to win the game. I told them I thought they won the game on Friday with their mentality and their attitude, with all the things we had to go through this week.”

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay very much alive for a spot in the ACC championship game.

“I just think part of the way you do it is to not panic,” Diaz said. “You don’t believe you have to play perfectly. You just got to find a way to get the job done.”

Miami scored the game’s final 12 points and held the Hokies (4-4, 4-3 ACC) scoreless on their final five possessions.

“It’s definitely a lot of positive energy and a lot of belief in the locker room right now,” Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips said. “Obviously, you don’t want to have tight games like that every week, but a win is a win, and I think every week we’re becoming stronger as a team.”

King guided the ’Canes on two long second-half scoring marches. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Cam’Ron Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run, and cut the lead to 24-19 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Miami failed to convert a 2-point conversion.

Miami put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that ended with King throwing a dart to Mark Pope for a 36-yard touchdown to take a 25-24 lead with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter.

King, who rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter, completed 24 of 38.

Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown.

“I hurt for them,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said of his players. “They came up short today, but it wasn’t for a lack of preparation. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. It wasn’t for a lack of guys caring about each other and guys being selfless. I’m hurting for them because they were so close to getting what they desperately wanted.”

More Top 25

(At) No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14: Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and No. 16 Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history during a victory over Middle Tennessee.

Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.

Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost, which included most of the Thundering Herd football team. The crash occurred as the team’s plane was returning from a game at East Carolina. There were no survivors.

Wells grew up 50 miles away in Charleston and learned about the Marshall tragedy as a young child. He said this week that playing in the crash’s silver anniversary game was going to be surreal.

After several early overthrows, Wells found his groove and Marshall kept the momentum for good. Wells finished 25 of 37 for 336 yards, all season highs. Two of his TD passes each went to Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson.

Late in the second quarter, Wells found Johnson in stride for a 44-yard gain to set up tight end Hayden Hagler’s first career TD catch.

Then, after Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara fumbled the ball away on a hit by Marshall’s Darius Hodge, Wells ran for 6 yards and made three straight completions. His 17-yard throw to Gammage put the Thundering Herd ahead 21-7 at halftime.

Wells kept it going after safety Nazeeh Johnson ripped the ball away from Middle Tennessee wide receiver Marquel Tinsley inside the Marshall 10 early in the third.

A 46-yard pass to Johnson and a 14-yarder to Gaines were followed by Gammage’s second TD grab. Gammage went up high for a 28-yard catch in the end zone for a 28-7 lead.

Middle Tennessee (2-6, 2-4) couldn’t do much against the nation’s top rush defense. O’Hara, whose 476 rushing yards entering the game were the third most for a quarterback nationally, was limited to 39 yards on 11 carries. He ran for a score, threw for another and completed 29 of 44 passes for 241 yards.

No. 22 Liberty 58, Western Carolina 14: Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading No. 22 Liberty over Western Carolina 58-14 on Saturday.

Liberty (8-0) won its 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Playing their first game of the season, the Catamounts (0-1) trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter. Liberty then scored four straight touchdowns in the next 14 minutes.

Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards and rushed for 97 yards on eight carries.

Willis has accounted for 16 touchdowns in the past three games, including 12 in the air. He threw for just three TDs in the Flames’ first five games.

Kevin Shaa caught two passes for a career-high 137 yards and a touchdown. CJ Daniels added 96 yards and two touchdowns on two catches.

The Catamounts used two quarterbacks in their season debut, and both produced a touchdown. Will Jones connected on a 9-yard pass to Clayton Bardall in the second quarter, and Mark Wright scored on a designed run from 3 yards out late in the third quarter.