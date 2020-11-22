Alabama is unanimous No. 1 in AP college football poll; Northwestern up to No. 11

Ralph D. Russo

Associated Press

Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida was No. 6, and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots. The rest of the top 10 was Miami and Oregon.

Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th.

The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996. The year after their surprising run to the Rose Bowl, coach Gary Barnett’s team reached a high of No. 10.

No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State in the Big Ten’s other top-25 matchup Saturday. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-35 after leading 35-7.

Four ranked teams lost Saturday, but three of those defeats came against other ranked teams. Because of that, just one team fell out of the rankings. Liberty took its first loss of the season, falling 15-14 at North Carolina State, and is no longer ranked. Replacing the Flames was North Carolina, which moved back into the rankings at No. 25.

AP poll

1. Alabama, 7-0 record, 1550 points (last week: 1)

2. Notre Dame, 8-0, 1471 (2)

3. Ohio State, 4-0, 1440 (3)

4. Clemson, 7-1, 1358 (4)

5. Texas A&M, 5-1, 1249 (5)

6. Florida, 6-1, 1223 (6)

7. Cincinnati, 8-0, 1201 (7)

8. BYU, 9-0, 1109 (8)

9. Oregon, 3-0, 951 (11)

10. Miami, 7-1, 936 (12)

11. Northwestern, 5-0, 922 (19)

12. Indiana, 4-1, 899 (9)

13. Georgia, 5-2, 828 (13)

14. Oklahoma, 6-2, 693 (18)

15. Iowa State, 6-2, 658 (17)

16. Coastal Carolina, 8-0, 622 (15)

17. Marshall, 7-0, 542 (15)

18. Wisconsin, 2-1, 540 (10)

19. Southern Cal, 3-0, 461 (20)

20. Texas, 5-2, 321 (22)

21. Oklahoma State, 5-2, 289 (14)

22. Auburn, 5-2, 259 (23)

23. Louisiana-Lafayette, 7-1, 218 (24)

24. Tulsa, 5-1, 164 (25)

25. North Carolina, 6-2, 108 (NR)

►First-place votes: Alabama 62.

►Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3.