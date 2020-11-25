CMU men's basketball opener canceled because of COVID-19

The season opener for Central Michigan men's basketball, scheduled for Wednesday night against Division III Trine, was canceled hours before tip-off.

Central Michigan said in a press release that the game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, but didn't specify which program was affected by the coronavirus.

Western Michigan is scheduled to play at Trine on Saturday.

Central Michigan is the second Division I program in the state to cancel games because of COVID-19. Detroit Mercy scrapped its appearance in this week's multi-team event (MTE) at Kentucky because a staff member tested positive. Detroit Mercy was to play Richmond, Kentucky and Morehead State. Detroit Mercy will try rescheduling the Kentucky game, both programs said.

Central Michigan, led by ninth-year coach Keno Davis, was 14-18 last season, 7-11 in the Mid-American Conference, and is trying to rebuild on the fly, having lost its four leading scorers, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan, Kevin McKay and Rob Montgomery.

Wednesday marked the start of the COVID-19-delayed college basketball season. Oakland, which was shut down for two weeks recently because of a massive outbreak in both the men's and women's programs, was playing the nation's first game, at Xavier, on Fox Sports 1. Later Wednesday, Michigan was hosting Bowling Green, Michigan State was hosting Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan was visiting Butler.

Dozens of games, nationally, already have been canceled, Duke and Baylor among the notables.

The Central Michigan women's team was unaffected by the situation with the men's team. The Chippewas, favored to win the MAC again, traveled to Michigan to open their season.

Central Michigan's next scheduled men's basketball game is Saturday at Illinois-Chicago.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984