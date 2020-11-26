Wednesday's college basketball: Transfers Murphy, Hauser lead No. 4 Virginia to opening win

The Detroit News

Trey Murphy III scored 21 points a day after learning he was cleared to play and fellow transfer Sam Hauser added 19 points as No. 4 Virginia opened the season Wednesday with an 89-54 rout of Towson.

Jay Huff added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who never trailed and led by 23 points at halftime.

Nicolas Timberlake scored 19 points for Towson, which was a late replacement after Maine withdrew from the game Tuesday.

The game was the first in an 11-day event dubbed “Bubbleville,” which includes several tournaments and individual games being played inside the Mohegan Sun resort casino in Connecticut.

Murphy’s first points, one of his six 3-pointers, gave Virginia its first 20-point lead at 33-13. Murphy, a transfer from Rice, learned on Tuesday he’d received a waiver from the NCAA to play this season.

Top 25

(At) No. 10 Kentucky 81, Moorhead State 45: Brandon Boston Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds, Devin Askew and Terrence Clarke each added 12 points and Kentucky cruised past Morehead State.

Starting with 10 new faces, including seven highly-regarded freshmen and two transfers, the Wildcats were surprisingly solid in their first real action together. They never trailed and steadily built a double-digit lead that reached 34 points with about five minutes left.

Boston, a 6-foot-7 guard, was 7 of 14 from the field, and Askew and Clarke each made 5 of 9 attempts. Graduate transfer Davion Mintz added 10 points off the bench.

Johni Broome had 12 points and Julius Dixon scored 11 off the bench for Morehead State.

(At) Bo. 14 Texas Tech 101, Northwestern State 58: Mac McClung scored 20 points in his Texas Tech debut, fellow transfer Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and the Red Raiders opened the season with a lopsided win over Northwestern State.

True freshman Micah Peavy had 14 points, including the opening basket of a game in which Texas Tech never trailed. Five players scored in double figures for the Red Raiders.

Jamaure Gregg was the only starter in double figures for Northwestern State with 11 points.

McClung was Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, when the 6-foot-2 guard missed 11 games because of a right foot injury. Graduate transfer Santos-Silva, the lone Tech senior after starting all 64 games for VCU the past two seasons, was tabbed the Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year.

No. 15 West Virginia 79, (At) South Dakota State 71: Miles McBride scored a career-high 23 points and West Virginia held off South Dakota State in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic.

Sean McNeil added a career-best 16 points for the Mountaineers.

Summit League player of the year Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State with 17 points. Noah Freidel had 16.

(At) No. 16 North Carolina 79, College of Charleston 60: Freshman Caleb Love scored 17 points and North Carolina ran off 17 straight second-half points to beat College of Charleston in a largely empty arena.

Fellow rookie Day’Ron Sharpe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who shot just 39.4% but dominated the boards after halftime to finally pull away.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 14-19 season, marking the first losing record of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams’ career. They’re hoping for a quick turnaround with a deep frontcourt and a roster boosted by the arrival of 247sports’ No. 2-ranked recruiting class.

Brevin Galloway scored 15 points to lead College of Charleston, which got within 39-32 by halftime, then took a 43-42 lead on Dontavius King’s corner 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark before UNC made its move.

(At) No. 17 Houston 89, Lamar 45: Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 22 points and eight rebounds and Houston beat Lamar.

Sasser shot 9 of 11, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. DeJon Jarreau had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars, who entered the season ranked for the first time since starting the 1983-84 season at No. 3, shot 42% from the field. Houston finished 13 of 33 on 3-pointers and outrebounded the Cardinals 49-34.

Anderson Kopp scored 15 points and Avery Sullivan added eight points and seven rebounds to lead Lamar.

No. 18 Arizona State 94, Rhode Island 88: Remy Martin scored 26 points and freshman Marcus Bagley made three key free throws in the final minute to lead Arizona State over Rhode Island in the Empire Classic.

Bagley added 16 points while Taeshon Cherry, Josh Christopher and Holland Woods scored 11 apiece in a game that featured 81 free throws, 55 fouls and two technicals.

Chris Osten’s three-point play with 2:59 left gave the Sun Devils the lead for good at 89-86.

Jeremy Sheppard and Georgetown transfer Antawn Walker led Rhode Island with 19 points apiece.

(At) No. 19 Texas 91, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 55: Courtney Ramey had 20 points and six assists, and Texas opened the season with a victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Matt Coleman scored 17 points and Kai Jones had 14 as the Longhorns shot 57.4%. Greg Brown, a highly recruited freshman, added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jones was 6 of 6 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Vaqueros missed 16 of their first 17 shots, falling behind 17-4, and shot only 26.1% overall. Quinton Johnson led UTRGV with 13 points.

State men

Thompson scores 21 to lift Butler over W. Michigan 66-62: Aaron Thompson had a career-high 21 points as Butler defeated Western Michigan 66-62 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Thompson was 6 of 9 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Jair Bolden added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The lead changed hands six times in the second half with Butler going ahead for good on a Bolden 3-pointer that began a 10-2 run to go up 62-55 with just over 31/2 minutes remaining. WMU cut the lead to three with 48 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Rafael Cruz Jr. but didn’t score again.

B.Artis White had 17 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Cruz added 14 points and Patrick Emilien had 11 points and eight rebounds.

A total of 1,500 fans were allowed inside 9,100-seat Hinkle Fieldhouse for the game

Central Michigan opener canceled because of COVID-19 protocols: The season opener for Central Michigan men’s basketball, scheduled for Wednesday night against Division III Trine, was canceled hours before tip-off.

Central Michigan said in a press release that the game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, but didn’t specify which program was affected by the coronavirus.

Western Michigan is scheduled to play at Trine on Saturday.

Central Michigan is the second Division I program in the state to cancel games because of COVID-19. Detroit Mercy scrapped its appearance in this week’s multi-team event (MTE) at Kentucky because a staff member tested positive. Detroit Mercy was to play Richmond, Kentucky and Morehead State. Detroit Mercy will try rescheduling the Kentucky game, both programs said.

Central Michigan, led by ninth-year coach Keno Davis, was 14-18 last season, 7-11 in the Mid-American Conference, and is trying to rebuild on the fly, having lost its four leading scorers, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan, Kevin McKay and Rob Montgomery.

Wednesday marked the start of the COVID-19-delayed college basketball season. Oakland, which was shut down for two weeks recently because of a massive outbreak in both the men’s and women’s programs, was playing the nation’s first game, at Xavier, on Fox Sports 1. Later Wednesday, Michigan was hosting Bowling Green, Michigan State was hosting Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan was visiting Butler.

Dozens of games, nationally, already have been canceled, Duke and Baylor among the notables.

The Central Michigan women’s team was unaffected by the situation with the men’s team. The Chippewas, favored to win the MAC again, traveled to Michigan to open their season.

Central Michigan’s next scheduled men’s basketball game is Saturday at Illinois-Chicago

State women

(At) No. 25 Michigan 93, Central Michigan 75: Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 22 points and No. 25 Michigan pulled away for a 93-75 season-opening win over Central Michigan on Wednesday.

Hillmon went 11 for 13 from the field and Brown 9 of 13 as the Wolverines shot 62%. Hillmon helped Michigan to a 41-23 rebounding advantage but the Wolverines had 16 turnovers. Brown had five assists and three steals.

The Chippewas, preseason favorites in the Mid-American Conference, were led by reigning Player of the Year Micaela Kelly with 30 points, moving her up two spots to sixth on the CMU career list with 1,559.

Molly Davis added 24. They combined to go 22 of 42 from the field while their teammates were 8 of 25.

Michigan never trailed after scoring eight straight points in the middle of the first quarter for a 17-9 lead but it was only 42-34 at halftime and the Chippewas were within five with three minutes to go in the third quarter. Hillman opened and closed an 11-0 run.

Big Ten

(At) No. 23 Ohio State 94, Illinois State 67: Justice Sueing scored 19 points and No. 23 Ohio State jumped out to a 22-0 lead en route to a 94-67 win over Illinois State on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the game was played before about 100 school officials and media inside 19,100-seat Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes created their own energy as Sueing, making his Ohio State debut after transferring from California and sitting out a year, had seven points in the team’s opening surge. He was 8 of 9 from the floor in his first game action since leaving Cal, where he averaged 14 points and six rebounds as a sophomore in 2018-19.

E.J. Liddell had 16 points while Duane Washington and Zed Key each scored 12 for the Buckeyes.

(At) No. 5 Iowa 97, NC Central 67: No shot Luka Garza makes surprises Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

Not even the new fadeaway that Garza unveiled Wednesday in a 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central.

Garza had 26 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hawkeyes win their 10th consecutive opener.

“Whenever it leaves his hand, you’re surprised when it doesn’t go in,” McCaffery said. “He just has an uncanny knack, and touch, around the basket, and it also extends out on the floor, which makes him a handful to guard. We’re just thrilled that he keeps working and he’s such an unselfish guy.”

The Big Ten player of the year last season and the lone unanimous selection on the preseason AP All-America team, Garza had his 17th consecutive game of 20 points or more. He was 11 of 14 from the field against constant double-teams.

(At) No. 7 Wisconsin 77, Eastern Illinois 67: Nate Reuvers had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ben Carlson came off the bench to score 13 points for the Badgers, and D’Mitrik Trice added 11.

Josiah Wallace led Eastern Illinois with 16 points.

Eastern Illinois put itself in a hole by shooting poorly in the first half (24% from the field), failing to take care of the ball (six turnovers) and playing porous defense as the Badgers shot 52 percent in the opening period.

But after falling behind 43-20 at halftime, a 16-4 run early in the second half pulled the Panthers to 56-42. Wallace later closed the gap to 12 points midway through the second half.

But Tyler Wahl scored on a drive and a dunk on back-to-back possessions, Carlson drained a 3-pointer and the threat was snuffed out. Eastern Illinois only trimmed the margin to 10 in the final minute with Wisconsin’s starters on the bench.

(At) No. 8 Illinois 122, NC A&T 60: Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 28 points, freshman Adam Miller also scored 28 and No. 8 Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 122-60 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Kofi Cockburn added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double in 32 games. Dosunmu had 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Miller shot 10 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as Illinois fell five points short of its record scoring total. Illinois hit 17 of 32 3-pointers, a program record.

“Our shooting is certainly better than a year ago,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Ayo and Adam are elite shooters from the outside. I think we’re going to be a pretty good shooting team this year.”

Blake Harris scored 12 points to lead the Aggies.

(At) No. 24 Rutgers 88, Sacred Heart 63: No. 24 Rutgers opened up its most anticipated season in decades without its sixth man.

While Rutgers will be without junior swingman Caleb McConnell, who will take a medical redshirt because of a back problem, it was the missing fans that were more jarring. With the Scarlet Knights ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first in 41 years, the buzz that would have been around the Rutgers Athletic Center was missing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 150 people were allowed in the 8,000-seat venue that saw 10-consecutive sellouts last season as Rutgers rose in the Big Ten and Top 25 rankings.

Nonetheless, freshman center Cliff Omouryi had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and added 11 rebounds to help Rutgers beat Sacred Heart 86-63 on Wednesday night in their opener.

Associated Press contributed.