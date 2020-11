This week's Detroit News college football picks

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for top games this week in college football. This week’s guest selector is Ted Pansey of Auburn Hills. Pansey was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.upickem.net) with a record 8-2.

Penn State +4 at Michigan

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Pansey: Michigan (best bet)

Northwestern -11 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Northwestern (best bet)

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Northwestern

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Pansey: Michigan State

More:Spartans know they'll have to 'make plays' against stout Northwestern defense

Ohio State -28 at Illinois

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Pansey: Illinois

Maryland +14 at Indiana

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Indiana

Wojnowski: Maryland

Pansey: Indiana

More:Michigan navigates challenges of injuries, youth on offensive line

Rutgers +11 at Purdue

Charboneau: Rutgers

Chengelis: Rutgers

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Purdue

Pansey: Purdue

Auburn +24 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Auburn

Niyo: Auburn

Wojnowski: Auburn

Pansey: Auburn

LSU +11 at Texas A&M

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: Texas A&M

Niyo: Texas A&M

Wojnowski: Texas A&M (best bet)

Pansey: LSU

Pittsburgh +26 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson (best bet)

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh

Pansey: Clemson

Georgia -19.5 at South Carolina

Charboneau: South Carolina

Chengelis: South Carolina

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Georgia

Pansey: Georgia

Kentucky +24 at Florida

Charboneau: Kentucky

Chengelis: Kentucky

Niyo: Kentucky

Wojnowski: Florida

Pansey: Kentucky

Colorado +13 at USC

Charboneau: USC

Chengelis: USC

Niyo: USC

Wojnowski: Colorado

Pansey: USC

Northern Illinois +18.5 at Western Michigan

Charboneau: Western Michigan

Chengelis: Western Michigan

Niyo: Western Michigan

Wojnowski: Western Michigan

Pansey: Western Michigan

Records

Charboneau: 1-9 last week, 30-35 overall, 2-3 best bets

Chengelis: 4-6 last week, 35-30 overall, 3-2 best bets

Niyo: 4-6 last week, 31-34 overall, 3-2 best bets

Wojnowski: 4-6 last week, 32-33 overall, 3-2 best bets

Guest: 3-7 last week, 43-22 overall, 4-1 best bets