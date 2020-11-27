Friday's college basketball: Dosunmu scores 24 as No. 8 Illinois holds off Ohio 77-75

Associated Press

Champaign, Ill. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio 77-75 on Friday.

It was Cockburn’s 15th double-double in 35 games for Illinois (3-0).

Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12 for the Bobcats.

“Preston is a very, very good guard and I think we saw that today,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s an NBA talent.”

Ohio coach Jeff Boals agreed: “We know what Jason can do and today the nation saw that.”

Ohio went ahead 71-67 on Preston’s free throw with 1:56 remaining. Dosunmu tied it at 71 with a 3-pointer and Da’Monte Williams put Illinois ahead 74-73 on a 3 with 35 seconds left.

Wilson hit a jumper with 7.9 seconds left to give Ohio its last lead. After a timeout, Dosumnu was fouled going to the basket and sank both free throws to put Illinois up 76-75 with 2 seconds remaining.

“They drew up a great play,” Dosunmu said of the coaching decision to get him the ball inside. “I just wanted to get to the rim and it ended up successful and I made two free throws.”

Trent Frazier stole the inbounds pass and was fouled with less than a second left. Frazier sank the first free throw and missed the second on purpose to eat up time. Ohio got off a last-ditch shot from mid-court that fell well short.

Williams and Adam Miller added 11 points each for Illinois.

Illinois was 20 of 58 (48%) from the field, while Ohio was 31 of 65 (48%).

Ohio forced Illinois into an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers while only committing seven.

“We have to execute better,” Underwood said. “I was extremely frustrated with our turnovers today, obviously. They’re mental and it’s something we need to get out of minds.”

Ohio hung with the Illini throughout a first half that saw numerous lead changes. Illinois went on a 9-0 run to take a 30-21 lead but Ohio rallied with 10 straight points, going ahead 31-30 on a 3-pointer by Preston, who had 20 points at the half.

Illinois battled back and led 35-34 at the break.

“I think we played well enough to win today,” Boals said. “I’m proud of our guys. They fought hard and showed some real toughness today.”

Illinois struggled to find its rhythm on offense early in the game, but its smothering defense led by Frazier kept it close.

Illinois was coming off two easy wins and may have taken Ohio for granted while also looking ahead to its road matchup with No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday.

“Lesson learned,” Underwood said.

Illinois narrowly averted a disastrous upset that would have likely cost it a top 10 spot. As it stands, Illinois took care of business, winning all three games of a three-day, four-team event as expected and could move up in the poll after No. 4 Virginia’s loss.

More Big Ten

(At) Maryland 82, Navy 52: Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala each scored 15 points and Maryland pulled away in the second half in a rout.

Aaron Wiggins added 14 points and a career-best six assists for Maryland (2-0), including a dish to Galin Smith for an emphatic dunk, part of a 23-11 run to open the second half. Wiggins capped the stretch scoring eight straight points and the Terrapins led 55-36 with 10 minutes left.

It was Maryland’s 12th straight win over Navy dating to 1970, and the first played in College Park, Maryland since 1983.

Smith finished with 12 points and Hakim Hart had a career-high 11 for the Terrapins, who shot 68% from the floor including 8 of 15 from 3-point range. Morsell and Smith were each 6-of-6 shooting from the floor. Ayala and Wiggins made three 3-pointers apiece.

Cam Davis scored 10 points to lead Navy (1-1). Davis is 17 points shy of a career 1,000.

The Terps hold a 32-27 advantage in the series that started in the 1924-25 season.

Top 25

No. 1 Gonzaga 90, Auburn 67: Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.

Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1), which is replacing five starters from last season.

A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs (2-0) started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m.

An 11-0 run gave Gonzaga an early 16-6 lead. The sequence featured a three-point play by Timme, a 3-pointer by Jay Ayayi, a steal and slam by Suggs and a 3-pointer by Kispert.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 17 points in the first half and had a 49-35 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, another 11-0 run made it 74-47 and the margin went as high as 30 points.

No. 6 Kansas 94, Saint Joseph's 72: Christian Braun scored 30 points and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji, whose foul trouble proved costly in a 102-90 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 14 for the Jayhawks (1-1).

Jack Forrest had 18 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-2). Ryan Daly and Dahmir Bishop added 14 for the Hawks.

Trailing by eight at halftime, the Hawks scored the first 10 points of the second half to go up 46-44. Daly’s layup capped the run. Kansas went on a 21-6 run to put the game away.

Saint Joe’s surprised the Jayhawks by taking a 27-20 lead, but Kansas recovered, then went on an 11-0 burst to go up 39-30 and led 44-36 at halftime.

Kansas made 50% of its shots and had a 51-33 advantage in rebounds. The Hawks stayed in the game by making 13 3-pointers.

(At) No. 14 Texas Tech 84, Sam Houston State 52: Mac McClung scored 18 points, Marcus Santos-Silva just missed having another double-double and No. 14 Texas Tech beat Sam Houston State.

McClung, who was Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, has 38 points in his first two games for the Red Raiders (2-0). The 6-foot-2 junior guard had two 3-pointers among his 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game against the Bearkats, when Tech already had a 20-4 lead.

Santos-Silva, the graduate transfer who is the lone Tech senior after starting all 64 games for VCU the past two season, had 12 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes.

Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. added 10 points for the Red Raiders, who shot 50% percent from the field (26 of 52) and led by as many as 38 points.

Zach Nutall had 14 points to lead three players in double figures for Sam Houston State (0-2), which shot only 31% from the field (17 of 54). Demarkus Lampley added 12 points and Bryce Monroe had 11.

Nutall was coming off a 36-point game in the Bearkats’ season-opening 97-67 loss at SMU two nights earlier, when he was 12-of-23 shooting and had six 3-pointers. But he missed all six of his field-goal tries and had only four free throws at halftime against Texas Tech, where he finished 5-of-17 shooting overall and was 0 of 3 on 3s.

McClung scored 20 points in a 101-58 win over Northwestern State in his Tech debut, when Santos-Silva had 10 points and 13 rebounds while playing 18 minutes in that game Wednesday.

No. 15 West Virginia 70, Western Kentucky 64: Derek Culver scored 15 points and No. 15 West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky and win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Culver was named MVP of the tournament. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers (3-0).

Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points to lead Western Kentucky (2-1).

The Hilltoppers led 45-35 with 15:37 remaining and 50-41 with 14 minutes left before West Virginia went on a 23-5 run. Sam McNeil’s 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining gave the Mountaineers a 64-55 lead, their largest of the game.

WKU cut the deficit to four points on Charles Bassey’s layup with 59 seconds left but got no closer.

(At) No. 17 Houston 68, Boise State 58: Quentin Grimes had 25 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Mills added 12 points and No. 17 Houston beat Boise State in the Southwest Showcase.

Grimes was 9 of 15 from the floor after scoring eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in an opening victory over Lamar on Wednesday. Grimes scored 17 first-half points to lead Houston to a 34-19 advantage.

Marcus Sasser had 10 points for Houston. The Cougars shot 41%, outrebounded Boise State 49-26, and had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Rayj Dennis scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Broncos in their opener. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Mladen Armus had 11 points and six rebounds.

Mountain West preseason player of the year Derrick Alston Jr. was scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting. Boise State shot 41%, going 1 of 16 on 3-pointers. The Broncos were 15 of 26 from the free throw line.

Houston used a 21-5 run to open up a 32-14 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Grimes scored 15 points in the run, including the final 10.

After the Cougars pushed the lead to 20 with 9½ minutes remaining in the second half, the Broncos used an 18-5 spurt to cut it to 57-50 with 3½ minutes remaining.

State men

Bradley 74, Oakland 60: Elijah Childs had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley over Oakland.

Darius Hannah had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Sean East II added 10 points. Childs also had a career-high six assists.

Jalen Moore had 17 points, seven steals and five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (0-3). Blake Lampman added 11 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points and eight rebounds.

State women

(At) Michigan State 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 44: Nia Clouden had 15 points and 10 assists while Kendall Bostic also poured in 15 points for the Spartans in their season opener. Taiyier Parks added 11 points and Tory Ozment 10 for MSU, which shot 53% (8-of-15) from the floor in the first quarter to open a 24-14 lead. Lili Benzel had 10 points for Saint Francis.