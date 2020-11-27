Friday's college football: Iowa’s defense comes up big in 26-20 win over Nebraska

Adam Hensley

Associated Press

Iowa City, Iowa – Tyler Goodson ran for 87 of his 111 yards in the second half and Zach VanValkenburg recovered Adrian Martinez’s late fumble to secure Iowa’s 26-20 win over Nebraska on Friday.

The Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2 Big Ten) extended their win streak to four games and have beaten the Cornhuskers (1-4, 1-4) six years in a row.

Iowa was looking to add to its six-point lead when Keith Duncan’s 51-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the cross bar with 2:02 left. The Cornhuskers then drove from their 32 to the Iowa 39 before Martinez fumbled under pressure. Iowa ran out the last 1:18.

Tied 13-13 at halftime, Nebraska took its first lead on its opening drive of the third quarter. Utilizing a quick tempo, the Huskers capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run by Rahmir Johnson.

Iowa answered with a 14-play, 66-yard drive. Mekhi Sargen punctuated the drive with a touchdown, and Duncan followed with field goals of 48 and 37 yards.

Spencer Petras completed 18 of 30 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

Martinez, back as the starter after two games, was 18 of 20 for 174 yards. He also ran for 28 yards and a score.

Top 25

No. 15 Iowa State 23, (at) No. 20 Texas 20: Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight ends Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner for the other 39 yards.

Iowa State trailed 20-16 early in the fourth quarter after bad two-play sequence for Texas (5-3, 4-3) helped the Cyclones get a field goal by Connor Assalley.

First, the Longhorns came up 3 yards short throwing the ball on a fake punt on fourth-and-8. Then Purdy found Kolar for 44 yards. A holding penalty by the Cyclones forced them to settle for the Assalley’s field goal to make it 20-16.

The Longhorns also were stopped inches short on a fourth-and-2 at the Iowa State 13 with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter when a field goal would have made it a seven-point game.

Purdy completed 25 of 36 for 312 yards and one touchdown. Kolar made six receptions for 131.

Ehlinger was 17 of 29 for 298 yards and one touchdown in what could be his final home game for the Longhorns. Ehlinger and Brennan Eagles set up touchdowns in the first and third quarters, connecting for 59 and 45 yards.

Hall began the game averaging 146 yards a game, fifth best in the country.

Texas, with its much-improved run defense, limited him to 37 yards by halftime, but needed a missed 41-yard field goal attempt by Assalley to escape with a 13-10 lead.