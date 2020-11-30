Monday's college basketball: Thompson’s career game leads Indiana in Maui Invitational

Associated Press

Ashville, N.C. – Race Thompson set career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Al Durham added 19 points, and Indiana beat Providence 79-58 on Monday in the relocated Maui Invitational.

Thompson scored with 9:50 remaining in the first half to give Indiana a 19-9 lead, and the Hoosiers held a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Durham closed the first half with two free throws for a 37-24 advantage.

Thompson, who is in his fourth year in the program, recorded his first career double-double after making 8 of 12 shots. He topped his previous bests of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Rob Phinisee added 11 points with five assists for Indiana (2-0). The Hoosiers shot 45.2% from the field, scored 17 points off turnovers and outrebounded Providence 42-33.

Nate Watson and David Duke each scored 12 points for Providence (1-1), which was picked by the coaches to finish third in the Big East. The Friars were 19 of 51 from the field (37.3%), including 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Indiana advances to play No. 17 Texas on Tuesday, while Providence faces Davidson. The tournament is being played in North Carolina instead of Hawaii due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Top 25

No. 14 North Carolina 78, UNLV 51: Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points and No. 14 North Carolina recovered from an ugly start to beat UNLV in the first round of the relocated Maui Invitational.

Garrison Brooks added 14 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the first half for the Tar Heels (2-0), who fell behind 13-0 and didn’t score for the first 61/2 minutes. But UNC gradually closed the gap, then had a 28-4 run spanning halftime to build its own big lead on the way to a rout.

Senior reserve Andrew Platek had 11 points and hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers as UNC sputtered out of the tipoff.

Bryce Hamilton scored 15 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (0-2), who went from hitting everything to missing everything as the Tar Heels took over. After that 5-for-5 start, UNLV made just 13 of 57 shots (22.8%) the rest of the way.

No. 17 Texas 78, Davidson 76: Courtney Ramey had the go-ahead driving score with 20 seconds left for No. 17 Texas in the opening game of the Maui Invitational.

Ramey’s score broke a 76-all tie, then the Longhorns (2-0) came up with a pair of stops on the final possession, when the Wildcats (1-1) had a chance to tie or win.

Davidson’s Sam Mennenga missed a contested 3-pointer from the wing, but the Wildcats got another shot when the ball went out of bounds with 3.8 seconds left.

The Wildcats inbounded again to Mennenga, who missed a final 3 for the win with Texas’ Andrew Jones closely defending him. Mennenga turned toward the official at the horn, while Davidson coach Bob McKillop also protested slightly before leaving the court.

Ramey scored 14 points to lead the Longhorns. Jones finished with 13 points in his season debut, as did Kai Jones.

Mennenga scored 17 points to lead Davidson.