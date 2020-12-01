CMU women lose key nonleague game, coach turns to Twitter for replacement

The Central Michigan women's basketball team only was able to schedule two nonconference games before the start of Mid-American Conference play.

On Tuesday, it lost one of those, with Dayton pulling out of Thursday's game at Dayton. The game was supposed to be Sunday, but was moved up to Thursday.

Dayton coach Shauna Green tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but Dayton still played its opener, a 71-57 victory over Morehead State. Dayton hasn't had a scheduled game since.

Central Michigan coach Heather Oesterle took to Twitter on Tuesday looking for a game — something that's become a bit of a trend in this uncertain 2020-21 season. Notre Dame men's coach Mike Brey went viral recently for begging for a game on Twitter, and eventually found one with IPFW.

"Anyone still looking?" Oesterle wrote on Twitter. "We are willing to travel!! DM me if interested."

Central Michigan's next scheduled game is its MAC opener, Dec. 9 at home against Western Michigan. CMU then plays another nonconference game, against Cincinnati on Dec. 12, before returning to MAC play. The Chippewas also play at Michigan State on Dec. 18.

Central Michigan, the heavy MAC favorite, lost its opener last week at No. 25 Michigan, 93-75.

This is at least the third Division I program in the state to have a game canceled because of COVID-19. Central Michigan and Western Michigan men both had games against Division III Trine canceled.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984