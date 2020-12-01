COVID-19 hits WMU men's hoops; Notre Dame game canceled, MSU up in air

Western Michigan's men's basketball game at Notre Dame on Wednesday is no more.

Western had to pull out of the game because of COVID-19 issues. Western opened the season at Butler, which paused the program the next day because of COVID-19.

Athletic director Kathy Beauregard said there were a "couple" positive tests within the program, and several other players are quarantining for contact-tracing purposes. The Broncos wouldn't have enough players Wednesday. Beauregard still is hopeful to play the next scheduled game, Sunday, at Michigan State.

This is the second game canceled this season for Western, which lost a game with Division III Trine because of COVID-19 problems at Trine. Trine also canceled a game against Central Michigan. Central Michigan's women's team lost a game with Dayton this week. Detroit Mercy's men's team lost their first three games, including games against Kentucky and Richmond at a multi-team event at Kentucky.

There are no plans to make up the Notre Dame game, which was to earn Western a $30,000 payday.

Western is in its first season under head coach Clayton Bates, who saw his team play well but eventually fall at Butler, 66-62, on Wednesday.

