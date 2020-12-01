MSU's Joey Hauser, UM's Isaiah Livers make Wooden Award watch list

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers and Michigan State’s Joey Hauser were among 50 candidates named to the Wooden Award preseason watch list on Tuesday.

The annual honor, first awarded in 1977, recognizes the most outstanding college basketball player in the country.

Livers, a senior forward, leads a Michigan team that is off to a 2-0 start. He has racked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and eight made 3-pointers in wins over Bowling Green and Oakland.

Hauser, a redshirt junior forward, is the top scorer for a Michigan State team that is ranked No. 8 in the current Associated Press poll. Entering Tuesday night’s showdown against Duke, Hauser has tallied 25 points, 25 rebounds and six assists in double-digit victories against Eastern Michigan and Notre Dame.

The two were among 32 upperclassmen to make the list and among 10 selections from the Big Ten. The league was also represented by Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. and Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers.

Hauser's brother, Sam, a fifth-year senior forward at Virginia, also made the list.

Not on the list was Detroit Mercy junior Antoine Davis, who made it last year.

Players not chosen to the preseason list are eligible for the midseason list, last season list and the National Ballot, which consists of the 15 top players. The winner of the 2021 Wooden Award will be named after the NCAA Tournament in April.

Wooden Award Top 50 watch list

Scottie Barnes, Florida State (6-9, Fr., G)

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky (6-11, Jr., C)

B.J. Boston, Kentucky (6-7, Fr., G)

James Bouknight, Connecticut (6-5, So., G)

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (6-10, Sr., F)

Greg Brown, Texas (6-9, Fr., F)

Jared Butler, Baylor (6-3, Jr., G)

Marcus Carr, Minnesota (6-2, Jr., G)

Kihei Clark, Virginia (5-9, Jr., G)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (7-0, So., C)

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (6-1, Sr., G)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (6-8, Fr., G)

Oscar da Silva, Stanford (6-9, Sr., F)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (6-5, Jr., G)

John Fulkerson, Tennessee (6-9, Sr., F)

Marcus Garrett, Kansas (6-5, Sr., G)

Luka Garza, Iowa (6-11, Sr., C)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova (6-3, Sr., G)

Kellan Grady, Davidson (6-5, Sr., G)

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers (6-6, Jr., G/F)

Sam Hauser, Virginia (6-8, Sr., F)

Joey Hauser, Michigan State (6-9, Jr., F)

Matthew Hurt, Duke (6-9, So., F)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (6-9, So., F)

David Johnson, Louisville (6-5, So., G)

Jalen Johnson, Duke (6-9, Fr., F)

Keyontae Johnson, Florida (6-5, Jr., F)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (6-7, Sr., F)

Isaiah Livers, Michigan ( 6-7, Sr., F)

Remy Martin, Arizona State (6-0, Sr., G)

Caleb Mills, Houston (6-3, So., G)

Evan Mobley, USC (7-0, Fr., F)

Landers Nolley II, Memphis (6-7, So., G)

Yves Pons, Tennessee (6-6, Sr., G/F)

Neemias Queta, Utah State (7-0, Jr., C)

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin (6-11, Sr., F)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (6-9, So., F)

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine (6-1, Sr., G)

Fatts Russell, Rhode Island (5-10, Sr., G)

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky (7-0, Sr., F)

Javonte Smart, LSU (6-4, Jr., G)

Chris Smith, UCLA (6-9, Sr., G)

MaCio Teague, Baylor (6-4, Sr., G)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga (6-10, So., F)

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (6-9, So., F)

Trendon Watford, LSU (6-9, So., F)

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa (6-6, Jr., G/F)

Ziaire Williams, Stanford (6-8, Fr., F)

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (6-0, Sr., G)

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (6-2, Jr., G)

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins