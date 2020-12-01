Tuesday's NFL: Texans’ CB Roby suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

Associated Press

Houston — Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Roby’s suspension comes a day after receiver Will Fuller announced that he had also been suspended six games for violating the policy after he said he was prescribed a medication that he thought was OK but that was on the banned substances list. Both players will miss the rest of the season.

Roby is Houston’s top cornerback and the suspensions are a blow to a team that is struggling through a 4-7 season that already led to the firing of coach Bill O’Brien.

Roby started 10 games this season and had one interception, 37 tackles and defended seven passes. He did not make the trip to Jacksonville on Nov. 8 for an undisclosed reason that the team said was not injury or COVID-19 related.

Roby was a first-round pick in 2014 and spent his first five seasons in Denver before joining the Texans last season.

Surgery a success

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez said surgery to remove a cancerous tumor went well.

The four-year veteran, who doubles as the Colts’ kickoff specialist, made the announcement in a Twitter post, one day after he revealed the diagnosis on social media.

“Surgery went well,” he wrote. “Overwhelmed by all the love and support everyone sent my way.”

Sanchez first learned he had a cancerous tumor late last week, and after consulting with doctors decided to play Sunday in a key AFC South showdown with Tennessee. Indy (7-4) lost 45-26, falling one game behind the division-leading Titans.

Sanchez punted five times, but turned over his usual kickoff chores to rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said that was because Sanchez was having discomfort with his leg swing on kickoffs. The Colts also made accommodations for Sanchez’s punts.

“Some of the ball placement things we would normally do in a game, we were unable to do this past game, because of the inability to do it because of the pain tolerance.”

Among those offering supportive messages was former Colts coach Tony Dungy, who led the Colts to their only Super Bowl title in the Indianapolis era.

“That is awesome to hear,” Dungy wrote. “Please keep us posted on your recovery and we will@keep praying!”

Sanchez is one of the most popular players in the Colts locker room and is averaging a career-high 47.2 yards on punts this season.

The Colts have not said when they expect Sanchez to return. Indy plays at Houston this weekend.

Garrett back, Harrison out

The Browns got back their most valuable defensive player and lost another vital one.

Myles Garrett is ready. Ronnie Harrison won’t be for some time.

Cleveland’s defensive star was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing two games with the virus. Garrett, who was leading the NFL in sacks when he got sick, has been cleared to return to practice this week as the Browns (8-3) get ready to play at Tennessee.

Garrett has been out since testing positive for the virus on Nov. 20 after he was isolated for two days while having symptoms. The Browns won both games without their best player – and one of the league’s top defenders – and are relieved to have him back for their playoff push.

“I am excited to have Myles back,” right guard Wyatt Teller said. “Myles is a good guy, and he is my locker mate so I love seeing him. He is a great player and a great addition to our defense. There is a reason Myles is who Myles is. He going to bring a boost of morale to the defense.”

While they welcome back Garrett, the Browns said they’ll be without Harrison, a hard-hitting safety who had been playing well.

Harrison was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville. Harrison will miss at least three games – and probably more. The Browns have five games left in the regular season.

Harrison got hurt while making a tackle on the Jaguars’ first offensive play. The 23-year-old had been looking forward to facing his former team, which drafted him in 2018 and then traded him to Cleveland before the season. He returned an interception for a touchdown in his first start for the Browns.

Expecting Harrison would be out for some time, the Browns on Monday claimed safety Tedric Thompson off waivers from Kansas City. He has made 16 career starts with Seattle before joining the Chiefs.

Personnel Dept.

The Packers signed wide receiver Tavon Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Austin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft of the St. Louis Rams, hadn’t played any NFL games this season. The 5-foot-8 Austin caught 13 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown last year in his second season with the Cowboys.

...Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell (calf) was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury and he will miss at least three games.

...The Falcons placed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) on injured reserve.

...The Vikings waived long snapper Austin Cutting.