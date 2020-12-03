Detroit Mercy-Kentucky back on for Dec. 15; Titans also eyeing Notre Dame this weekend

The Calipari Bowl is back on.

Detroit Mercy and Kentucky men's basketball have rescheduled their game for Tuesday, Dec. 15 — putting back on the schedule the game between Kentucky coach John Calipari and his son, Brad, a guard for Detroit Mercy.

The game was supposed to played the opening week of the season in a multi-team event at Kentucky, but Detroit Mercy had to pull out because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The Titans didn't shut down the program, and none of their players have tested positive since testing began in October.

Detroit Mercy also lost games against Atlantic 10 powerhouse Richmond and Morehead State at the Kentucky MTE, but those games aren't expected to be rescheduled.

The Kentucky game was a priority on a number of fronts, starting with the Calipari reunion, but also the check Detroit Mercy receives for playing the game. That payday could approach $100,000, but Detroit Mercy, a private school, doesn't have to disclose.

Detroit Mercy also is expected to add a high-major game for this Sunday, and all signs indicate that will be at Notre Dame. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey took took to Twitter last month asking teams to consider playing the Fighting Irish this weekend.

Notre Dame originally added Purdue-Fort Wayne for that late substitute, but that game's been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with PFW.

Detroit Mercy will open its season Friday at Michigan State, in the programs' first meeting since 2001. Michigan State's following opponent, Western Michigan, had to cancel Wednesday's game with Notre Dame because of COVID-19 issues and still hasn't made a determination on the Michigan State game.

Central Michigan men and women also have had games canceled since the season began the day before Thanksgiving.

