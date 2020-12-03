Detroit News College Football Show: MSU-Ohio State, UM on COVID pause

The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau take a look at the latest COVID developments with the Wolverines and Spartans, who are still scheduled to face No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday in East Lansing.

Here are highlights from The Detroit News College Football Show:

►1:50: Warde Manuel on Kirk Herbstreit's "white flag" comment

►8:20: Matt Charboneau on changing Big Ten rules for championship game

►14:40: Rocky Lombardi vs. Peyton Thorne at quarterback

►20:10: MSU/Ohio State predictions