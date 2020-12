This week's Detroit News college football picks

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for top games this week in college football. This week’s guest selector is Jim Henson of Rochester Hills. Henson was the winner of the Wojo's Picks contest with a record of 9-0-1.

Eastern Michigan +14 at Western Michigan

Charboneau: Western Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Western Michigan

Wojnowski: Western Michigan

Henson: Eastern Michigan

Ball State +1.5 at Central Michigan

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Central Michigan

Niyo: Central Michigan

Wojnowski: Ball State

Henson: Ball State

Ohio State at Michigan State

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Henson: Ohio State

More: Ohio State still 4th in College Football Playoff rankings after cancellation

Penn State -10 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Rutgers

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Henson: Rutgers

Indiana +13 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

Henson: Wisconsin

More: New starting QB Tuttle ready for spotlight as Indiana takes on Wisconsin

Iowa -12 at Illinois

Charboneau: Iowa (best bet)

Chengelis: Iowa (best bet)

Niyo: Iowa

Wojnowski: Iowa

Henson: Illinois

Nebraska +2 at Purdue

Charboneau: Purdue

Chengelis: Purdue

Niyo: Purdue

Wojnowski: Purdue

Henson: Purdue

More:Barry Alvarez: Big Ten could change rules if Ohio State isn't eligible for title game

Clemson -22 at Virginia Tech

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Henson: Virginia Tech

Florida -17 at Tennessee

Charboneau: Florida

Chengelis: Florida

Niyo: Florida

Wojnowski: Florida (best bet)

Henson: Florida (best bet)

UCLA +3.5 at Arizona State

Charboneau: Arizona State

Chengelis: Arizona State

Niyo: Arizona State

Wojnowski: UCLA

Henson: Arizona State

Syracuse +33.5 at Notre Dame

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Syracuse

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Syracuse

Henson: Notre Dame

Texas A&M -6.5 at Auburn

Charboneau: Texas A&M

Chengelis: Texas A&M

Niyo: Texas A&M (best bet)

Wojnowski: Auburn

Henson: Auburn

Alabama -28 at LSU

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama

Henson: Alabama

Records

Charboneau: 4-5-1 last week, 34-40-1 overall, 2-4 best bets

Chengelis: 4-5-1 last week, 39-35-1 overall, 4-2 best bets

Niyo: 4-5-1 last week, 35-39-1 overall, 4-2 best bets

Wojnowski: 2-7-1 last week, 34-40-1 overall, 4-2 best bets

Guest: 4-5-1 last week, 47-27-1 overall, 4-2 best bets