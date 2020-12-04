WMU men's hoops still planning to play MSU on Sunday night

Western Michigan men's basketball is hopeful it's canceled game earlier this week was a one-time thing.

As of Friday afternoon, the Broncos (0-1) still were planning to play at Michigan State (3-0) at 6 p.m. Sunday after cancelling Wednesday's game at Notre Dame because multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Notre Dame cancellation cost Western Michigan a $30,000 payday.

Western Michigan played its season opener Nov. 25 at Butler, which had to shut down after the game because of a positive test.

Western Michigan followed suit shortly thereafter because of what athletic director Kathy Beauregard confirmed were "a couple" positive tests.

Western Michigan and Michigan State medical staffs had talked Thursday and were planning to talk again Friday.

A positive sign Western Michigan was looking to get back in action came early Friday afternoon, when Western announced the addition of a home game with Division III Adrian, at 7 p.m. Monday. That game essentially takes the place of a game Trine canceled because of COVID-19.

The game will be the first meeting between Western and Adrian, and also will be Clayton Bates' first home game as the Broncos' head coach.

Western, Detroit Mercy and Central Michigan men, and Central Michigan and Oakland women, have had games canceled because of COVID-19.

