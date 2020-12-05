Saturday's state basketball: Oklahoma State drops Oakland to 0-6

Associated Press

Stillwater, Okla. — Cade Cunningham had 18 points and a career-high eight assists, and Oklahoma State pulled away midway through the second half to beat Oakland 84-71 on Saturday night.

Rashad Williams, a junior guard who led Oakland with 19.5 points per game last season, scored 32 points and made a career-high 10 3-pointers. Jalen Moore added 13 points and three 3-pointers for the Grizzlies.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Oklahoma State, which forced 24 turnovers in its first big test in a 70-62 road win at Marquette on Tuesday night, got Oakland (0-6) to commit 17 turnovers despite the Grizzlies hitting 17 shots from 3-point range.

But the Cowboys shot well from distance too, hitting 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Cunningham led with three while Keylan Boone, Bryce Williams and Ferron Flavors Jr. had two apiece.

Cunningham, the first freshman in the program to open his career with a double-double, was 6-of-13 shooting. His dunk was part of a 21-5 run that gave the Cowboys a 77-61 lead with 2:48 to play. Cunningham scored six points during the stretch, and capped the run with an alley-oop to Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.

Isaac Likekele added 16 points for Oklahoma State, which shot 52.5% (32 of 61) from the floor. Kalib Boone finished with 13 points and Flavors had 12.

State women

(At) Toledo 75, Detroit Mercy 65: Quinesha Lockett scored 17 and Sammi Mikonowicz 15 for Toledo (2-0). Kaela Webb scored 29 and Sylare Starks 13 for Detroit Mercy (0-4).

(At) Western Michigan 80, UIC 76: Reilly Jacobson scored 24, Sydney Shafer 16 and Taylor Williams 11 for Western (1-0). Jaide McLoud scored 26 for UIC (1-2).