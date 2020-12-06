Sunday's college basketball: Notre Dame holds off Detroit Mercy 78-70

Detroit News wire services

South Bend, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes and fended off Detroit-Mercy 78-70 Sunday night.

Five players reached double figures for the Fighting Irish (1-1). Dane Goodwin scored 15 with 10 rebounds, Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds and Cormac Ryan scored 12 with six assists.

The Irish are 21-0 in home openers under coach Mike Brey, who set up Sunday’s game via tweet after Notre Dame’s early schedule was thrown into disarray by coronavirus-related cancellations.

Goodwin scored on a jumper to regain the lead for the Irish, 64-63 and Ryan followed with a 3-pointer in the decisive 12-0 run.

Bul Kuol led Detroit Mercy (0-2) with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.

The Titans, who gave No. 8 Michigan State a battle on Friday night, grabbed a 63-62 lead with 5:17 remaining. But Detroit missed its next five shots and Notre Dame quickly regained control.

Detroit Mercy fell at Notre Dame 110-71 last season and last defeated the Irish in 1992 (72-70) and 1993 (83-59). The two Catholic universities have played since 1912.

Davis, who was 2-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc, is tied for second in program history with 235 treys.

State women

(At) No. 24 Michigan 82, Wright State 59: Junior transfer Leigha Brown scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Naz Hillmon added a double-double and No. 24 Michigan rolled.

Brown, who led Nebraska in scoring last season, helped the Wolverines (4-0) get off to a strong start by hitting all four of her shots in the first quarter. She scored nine points and the lead was 26-16.

Hillmon, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points in the second quarter, including the last eight to push the halftime lead to 48-27. Brown, a 6-foot-1 wing out of Indiana, also had seven rebounds.

Michigan lost nine points off its lead in a cold third quarter but still finished at 49% shooting for the game. The Wolverines were 7 of 15 from 3-point range and went 19 of 26 from the foul line.

Wright State (0-2), which got 17 points from Angel Baker, shot 31%, going 1 of 18 from distance and 10 of 19 from the line.

Eastern Michigan 63, (at) Southeast Missouri 49: Areanna Combs scored 23, Ce'Nara Skanes added 15 and Kylee O'Hara 12 for the Eagles (3-1). Tesia Thompson had 30 points to lead Southeast Missouri (1-2).

Top 25

No. 12 Villanova 68, (at) No. 17 Texas 64: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64 Sunday, handing the Longhorns their first loss after a strong start.

Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats (4-1). Jermaine Samuels, who sat out practice this week because of a sprained pinky on his right hand, collected a game-high 12 rebounds.

Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns (4-1). Texas had won the Maui Invitational in the program’s best start in six years under coach Shaka Smart, who just last season was under intense pressure and speculation he could lose his job.

No. 11 West Virginia 80, (at) Georgetown 71: Miles McBride scored 17 points, Derek Culver had 14 and West Virginia finished fast to beat Georgetown in the first meeting between the former Big East rivals since 2014.

Culver, the leading scorer and rebounder for the Mountaineers (4-1), was limited to just 18 minutes because of foul trouble. Emmitt Matthews had 13 points and Taz Sherman added 12 as West Virginia bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

Jahvon Blair led Georgetown (1-2) with 19 points while Jamorko Pickett added 11.

(At) No. 17 Texas Tech 81, Grambling State 40: Kyler Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds, leading five players scoring in double figures as Texas Tech overcame a sluggish start in a win over Grambling State.

The Red Raiders (4-1) never trailed after Edwards made a 3-pointer only 17 seconds into the game, but they then missed 12 of their next 13 shots. They also had a nearly five-minute stretch later in the first half when they missed five shots in a row and had four turnovers.

Mac McClung, Terrence Shannon Jr. and freshman Nimari Burnett each had 12 points for Texas Tech, while Jamarius Burton had 10.

Cameron Christon scored 11 points, and was the only player in double figures for Grambling State (1-3).

(At) Georgia Tech 79, No. 20 Kentucky 62: Moses Wright scored 21 points, Kyle Sturdivant added 15 and Georgia Tech recovered from a poor start to the season to beat Kentucky, dealing the Wildcats their third straight loss.

Georgia Tech (1-2) won with defense, recording 15 steals that led to a dominant 33-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Bubba Parham had 17 points and Georgia Tech outscored the Wildcats 36-20 in the paint.

Freshman Terrence Clarke had 22 points for Kentucky (1-3). B.J. Boston, who had 11 points, was the Wildcats’ only other scorer in double figures.