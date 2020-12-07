MAC notes: Western Michigan looks for cleaner effort with MAC title game spot on line

Western Michigan enters the final week of the Mid-American Conference regular season in position to win the West Division title for the right to face No. 24 Buffalo in the conference championship game Dec. 18 at Ford Field.

But the Broncos (4-1) have gone from favorites to underdogs when they play at Ball State (4-1) Saturday, with the winner moving on to Detroit.

That’s what happens when you let your opponent score on 10 straight possessions like WMU did it its 53-42 loss to previously winless Eastern Michigan last Saturday in Kalamazoo.

“You have to swallow that humility pill and make everyone re-evaluate, hopefully the players re-evaluate – could I have practiced harder?” said WMU fourth-year head coach Tim Lester. “It gets them back to really focusing, gets them back to really looking at the little details that we didn’t get done last week.”

It doesn’t matter if you have the nation’s No. 1 quarterback in passing efficiency (212.7) like the Broncos do in Kaleb Eleby (1,426 yards, 16 TDs, one interception) if your defense can’t stop the opponent.

EMU piled up 533 total yards, including 218 on the ground on 46 carries.

Ball State defeated defending West champion Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant Saturday, 45-20, with Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt throwing for 366 yards and four TDs.

Ball State also has a strong running game led by Caleb Huntley, who had seven straight 100-yard games, including 204 yards and three TDs in a 38-31 win over EMU last month, before being sidelined the last couple of weeks with an undisclosed injury. Sophomore Tye Evans has played well in Huntley’s absence.

“We read our keys, we fill our gaps hard and fast,” said Lester on WMU’s recipe of doing a better job against the run. “We’ve got to come down and meet guys at the line of scrimmage. With (EMU quarterback Preston) Hutchinson and the running quarterback we did not play as physical of a defense that we needed to play and normally play. Our linebackers were more lateral than downhill, which is uncharacteristic of them. We have to get them back down and leaning forward.

“We’re going to have to be able to stop the run and it’s something that we’ve been able to do very well. It’s something that we kind of pride ourselves on. We normally do a good job of stopping the run and we have to get back to that. We have to figure out what didn’t we do last week that we did before.”

WMU’s once promising season could turn into mediocrity again if it follows last year’s scenario when the Broncos had a chance to clinch the West title against a bad Northern Illinois team, but lost during Thanksgiving week, then lost their bowl game to finish 7-6, 5-3.

“The goal is to get into this situation,” said Lester of playing for the division title. “In Division 1 college football there are no easy games. The goal is to play well enough over a month or two so you can get that opportunity to be there.

“It’s a learning process, so I’m proud of this team for getting ourselves in this situation again and now we have something to learn from last year.”

Lester inherited a great job when he replaced P.J. Fleck after Fleck guided the Broncos to their best three-year run (29-11, 20-4 MAC) in program history, capped off with a MAC title in 2016, a 13-1 record and No. 15 national ranking.

When Fleck departed for Minnesota, he left Lester multiple talented players, led by tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Darius Phillips. Okorafor and Spillane are now starters for the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and Phillips plays in the Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary.

Lester has recruited well, but the results haven’t followed in 6-6 (4-4 MAC, ’17), 7-6 (5-3, ’18) and 7-6 (5-3, ’19) seasons.

Fleck’s teams played disciplined and treasured the football, things the Broncos didn’t do in the loss to EMU, getting called for 13 penalties, numerous personal fouls, while turning the ball over three times.

The Broncos are going to have to clean things up in a hurry and find a way to force turnovers, something they haven’t done since picking off a Hail Mary pass in a comeback win over Toledo a month ago.

“We have to tackle the ball, get our helmet right on the ball,” said Lester of trying to force turnovers. “We have to read our keys and get to the play.”

Lester knows WMU will be putting points on the board with Eleby, a receiver who has tremendous speed in D’Wayne Eskridge, and a punishing runner in La’Darius Jefferson. It’s all about the Broncos’ defense playing disciplined and forcing turnovers in their biggest game of the season this Saturday.

Ball State has won four straight, forcing six turnovers the last two weeks.

Eagles finally close deal

After failing to protect double-digit leads in the second half of multiple games this season, EMU (1-4) finally earned its first win of the season against the Broncos.

EMU junior quarterback Preston Hutchinson threw for 315 yards and three TDs without an interception after throwing for 365 yards in the loss to CMU, opening the door for the Chippewas to earn the comeback win by tossing three interceptions.

EMU’s defense didn’t collapse down the stretch like it did when giving up 25 fourth-quarter points to CMU the previous week in a 31-23 setback.

EMU’s defense has forced a turnover in every game, including three turnovers in consecutive games.

Freshman Darius Boone Jr. rushed for a career-high 148 yards (25 carries) against the Broncos, giving EMU coach Chris Creighton reason for optimism in the upcoming seasons. The Eagles will close out the season when they play Northern Illinois (0-5) Saturday at Rynearson Stadium.

Chips look for bowl invite

Despite losing two of their last three games, the Chippewas can close out the regular season Saturday with a winning record and a possible bowl opportuning with a victory at Toledo.

CMU (3-2) must play better pass defense to have a chance at the winning record after giving up 366 yards through the air in the lopsided loss to Ball State, 365 in the win over EMU and 382 in the 52-44 loss to the Broncos.

The Chippewas have to do a better job of taking care of the ball, as well, after turning it over four times against Ball State and three more in the comeback win at EMU.

The Rockets (3-2) are in a similar situation to CMU following their 41-24 win over Northern Illinois.

Toledo sophomore quarterback Carter Bradley proved to be the difference against Northern Illinois, throwing for 432 yards and three TDs.